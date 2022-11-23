Western Magnesium Announces Date for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

WASHINGTON, November 22, 2022 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG.V); (Frankfurt-3WM); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") announces the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on March 7th, 2023.

The July 25th, 2022, August 3rd, 2022, and September 1st, 2022 AGM's were cancelled due to significant milestones that required additional time to complete which were relevant for discussions with shareholders.

Western Magnesium has engaged Morrow Sodali as its proxy solicitation agent for the AGM. Morrow Sodali is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients worldwide.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali's mission is to bring together all the expertise, information, technology, and resources companies need to engage effectively with shareholders and maximize support for their business initiatives. The firm provides corporate Boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.

Investor Relations

John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | (604) 423-2709

Corporate Governance Advisor & Proxy Solicitation Agent

Morrow Sodali | assistance@morrowsodali.com | 1 (888) 444-0591

