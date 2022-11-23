Go Metals Announces Engagement of Financial Advisor

Vancouver, November 22, 2022 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Advisor") to act as financial advisor to the Company, assisting the Company in its efforts to advance the HSP Project, an exploration stage nickel-copper sulphide prospect located in Quebec.

As partial consideration for the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to issue common purchase warrants to the Advisor, entitling the Advisor to purchase up to 50,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.65 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance. The warrants have a hold period that expires on March 23, 2023.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock options plan. The stock options are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years from grant and will vest on issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or an exemption therefrom or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The company flagship is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

