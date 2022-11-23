ARBOR METALS Actively Expanding The Jarnet Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver - November 22nd, 2022 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) announce that the Company has engaged Canexplor Management Ltd. to assist in expanding the Company's Jarnet Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec, which is contiguous to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (PEMET) high profile Corvette-FCI property.

Canexplor Management Ltd. is actively acquiring additional strategic claims near the Jarnet Lithium Project. Currently, the Jarnet Lithium Project comprises two claim blocks totaling 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2,584 hectares, both contiguous and north of the Corvette-FCI property. The "Northeast Block" is underlain by the La Grande Greenstone Belt, the same host rock that hosts PMET's lithium mineralization and also host multiple other mineral showings and occurrences in the region. Details and maps on the current acquisition will be released when the properties have been secured.

The "Northeast Block" is contiguous with PMET's Corvette-FCI property on the west, south and east borders. The decision to expand the Jarnet project was determined after initial interpretation of the Company's recently completed exploration program. The addition of these claims will allow the Company to expand the scope of its next stage work program.

Samples from the Company's earlier field activities are due soon and will be reported when available. A total of ninety (90) rock rocks were obtained during the summer program on the Jarnet project, with many samples from previously unmapped pegmatite dykes. Upon receipt of assays the Company will incorporate all sample results, geophysical data, assessment file information and satellite imagery to the next phase of exploration on the Jarnet project.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2584 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization; hole (CF21-001) returned a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li2O and 114 ppm Ta2O5, including1.09% Li2O and 108 ppm Ta2O5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 54.6 m. This interval returned numerous samples over 2.0% Li2O, including a peak assay of 4.16% Li2O and 233 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.01 m. (November 29, 2021)

