Tinone Completes Acquisition Of The Rattler Range Tin Project In Tasmania, Australia

VANCOUVER, Nov. 23, 2022 - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022, the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project ("Rattler Range") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia.

"With the completion of the acquisition of the Rattler Range tin project, TinOne now controls five out of the seven primary tin occurrences in Northeast Tasmania," stated Chris Donaldson, TinOne's Executive Chairman. "The Company's experienced geological team will apply modern techniques at Rattler Range with the goal of unlocking value in an area that has seen limited recent exploration."

Upon closing, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed issuance price of $0.10 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to grant the vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty over the project (the "NSR"). The Company will have the right, at any time upon notice being given to the NSR holder, to repurchase 1/2 of the NSR for C$1,000,000 in cash.

About Rattler Range

The Rattler Range project, consisting of a 32km2 exploration license (EL10/2019), is a highly prospective tin project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia and located only 64km from the city of Launceston. Historical records1 indicate the presence of 47 individual named tin occurrences across a 12km long, northwesterly oriented mineralized trend that has seen very little on-ground exploration since the 1980s. The district contains hard rock greisen and vein mineralization in a cupola zone of highly fractionated, evolved granite.

High priority initial targets include Bells Hill where multiple mineralized lodes, 1.5 to 6 metres wide, occur over an area of at least 500m of strike length. No systematic exploration has been conducted and only 2 drill holes have been completed at the prospect. Other priority targets include the multi-kilometer scale tin-bearing alteration zones at Ruby Flats, Walsh's, Mammoth and Mt Paris.

______________________________ 1 Source: Mineral Resources Tasmania www.mrt.tas.gov.au

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

