York Harbour Metals Drills 110th Diamond Drill Hole Since Phase 1, Totalling over 19,000 metres with Assays Pending

Toronto, November 23, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has just completed its Phase 4 drilling with diamond drill hole 110 ("YH22-110"). A total of 19,260 metres has been drilled since the Company first began in July 2021.

A total of 2,240 samples were sent to SGS Canada Laboratories in Burnaby, BC and Eastern Analytical Laboratories in Springdale, Newfoundland. There were 1,921 drill core samples of massive sulphide, semi-massive sulphide, and stringer mineralization, and 319 Quality Control samples inserted into the sample string. The first batch of assay results are expected to be received by early December.

Highlights:

Completed Phase 4 with forty-one (41) NQ-size diamond drill holes totalling 8,075 metres.

Phase 4 nearly doubled the amount of drilling the company has completed, from 11,184.85 metres to 19,259.95 metres.

2,240 samples have been sent to the laboratories which included 1,921 drill core samples of massive sulphide, semi-massive sulphide, and stringer mineralization.

On November 5th the Company received approvals for 3 additional exploration permits covering the areas of the No. 4 Brook, Sea Level adit and Pinnacle Lake exploration targets. The approvals of these three permit areas will allow diamond drill testing of these three targets that all have known and coincident geological, soil and rock geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

York Harbour's President & CEO Bruce Durham commented; "Phase 4 was the largest drilling campaign for the Company to date. With all the drill data and ongoing geological modelling, we now have a much better understanding of the geology and structure of the mineralized zones. As new geophysical data becomes available from the recently completed induced polarization survey, we can target areas outside the main York Harbour mine area. We expect to recommence drilling with a Phase 5 drill program once we have compiled the Phase 4 results and interpretation of the IP survey data."

QA/QC Procedures

Phase 4 diamond drill core samples were sawn in half lengthwise from core lengths usually varying from 0.3 to 1.50 m, depending upon geological and mineralogical constraints. Blank, duplicate and standard quality control ('QC') samples were inserted into the sample string at a rate of approximately one each for every fifteen samples. A total of 319 QC samples were inserted into the assay string of 1,921 drill core samples. These 2,240 samples of massive, semi-massive and stringer mineralization, plus QC samples insertions, were initially delivered SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC and later to Eastern Analytical Laboratories in Springdale, NL, both ISO/IEC-accredited laboratories. There the drill core samples were crushed to 80% minus 10 mesh, split into representative sub-samples and then pulverized to at least 95% minus 150 mesh before collecting sub-sample pulps for each of the core samples.

All sub-sample pulps were initially analyzed using ICP procedures which included fusing with Na2O2. Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials. Based upon the initial ICP results, any sample returning predetermined over-limit values, specifically for copper, zinc, and silver, was split and assayed using conventional fire assay procedures with an atomic absorption finish ('FA/AA'). Following receipt of the analytical and assay results, approximately 5 per cent of the sample pulps will be shipped to ALS Laboratories for check analyses and/or assays.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. (BC, NL), a Director of York Harbour and a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has aggressively diamond drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to build on the historical, pre-NI 43-101 mineral resources within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue diamond drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of Main Mine area as well as at the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing area. The Company is currently awaiting permits to access the 4 Level Adit which once approved, could provide access to over 1,700 metres of underground workings.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145425