1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

Saskatoon, November 23, 2022 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced best efforts public offering of 10,164,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200 (the "Offering"). For further details on the Offering, see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

The Offering was conducted by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and included a syndicate of selling brokers, including Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Equity Capital Markets Compensation Securities (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). On closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 813,120 non-transferable compensation options (the "Agent's Options"), with each Agent's Option entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid to the Agents a cash commission of $40,565, being 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for ongoing exploration expenditures on the Company's properties and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Québec. The Common Shares offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the Common Shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844 resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to use or proceeds from the Offering. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual information form for the year ended April 30, 2021, available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145498