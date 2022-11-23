Classic Minerals Limited: Kat Gap Update

Perth, Australia - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress at Kat Gap. Pursuant to the final approval received for the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), earthworks have commenced. The boundaries of the TSF have been demarcated and the topsoil is being pushed back.Highlights- Full speed ahead for processing site works.- Long awaited Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) construction commenced.- TSF Engineers - Resource Engineering Consultants Pty Ltd (REC).- REC specialise in constructing TSF's.- TSF ready for use early February 2023.- Gekko plant being re-assembled, ready for commissioning in mid-late February.- All-important process water being plumbed into Gekko treatment plant.Resource Engineering Consultants Pty Ltd (REC) who have a modern approach to design and management waste (tailings) and water, have been engaged by Classic Minerals Ltd. to design, engineer and deliver the TSF for Kat Gap.REC seek to create efficiency in a mining landscape where financial and operational productivity are more vital than ever. Through their visionary design and technology, REC delivers optimisation through every stage of mine site development.Process water for the Gekko treatment plant is being plumbed into the Company's first production water bore located just over a kilometre away adjacent to the main access haul road to the Kat Gap Mining Operation. Water will be pumped into large storage tanks located next to the Gekko treatment plant.About Resource Engineering Consultants Pty Ltd (REC)REC is a privately-owned consulting firm based in Perth, Western Australia. Formerly established as MHA Geotechnical, the ongoing requirements of our mining and resource clients drove the expansion of our capabilities into all aspects of resources development, from a resource definition and PFS level through to detailed design, construction, operation and closure.Our team includes engineers (civil and geotechnical), environmental scientists and hydrogeologists.With a commitment to quality, safety and technical excellence, we specialise in creating tailored solutions at every stage of a project lifecycle while delivering sustainable bottom-line results.Our services include:- Tailings and mine waste management, including site investigation, design and construction of infrastructure (plant sites, heap leach facilities, roads, railways and airstrips and TSFs)- Geotechnical design and modelling, including stability, seepage and deformation for construction and excavations, and tailings beach modelling using Muk3D- Hydrogeological and environmental engineering, specialising in ground water contamination and water management- Construction and project management, including Level 1 Earthworks Supervision, material QA/QC and laboratory testing- Resource estimation and development, including pre-feasibility, feasibility and definitive feasibility studies- Mine surveying and mapping, including aerial surveying- Open pit and underground mine design and planning, including scheduling and optimisation.Classic has inferred and indicated mineral resources of 8.24 Mt at 1.52 g/t for 403,906 ounces of gold, classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with a recent Scoping Study (see ASX Announcement released 2nd May 2017) suggesting both the technical and financial viability of the project.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K7SP294





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





