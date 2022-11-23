Solis Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, November 23, 2022 - Further to the annual general meeting of the shareholders held on November 21, 2022 (the "AGM"), Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") reports results from all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 17, 2022. All of the management nominees for election as director were elected and Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor. The details of the voting results are included in the Company's report of voting results filed on SEDAR.

The resolution relating to the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Company was not approved by a majority of shareholders represented at the AGM. As disclosed in the Information Circular, the Company did not intend to grant further options under the stock option plan; however, the plan was being maintained for the existing stock options. The board of directors of the Company expects to approve a resolution modifying the rolling stock option plan of the Company to a 10% fixed stock option plan, which is permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and does not require shareholder approval under TSX Venture Exchange policies. The number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the fixed stock option plan would be 6,046,665 Common Shares which is 10% of the number of common shares outstanding on the AGM date. The purpose of the 10% fixed stock option plan would be to continue the outstanding stock options as previously disclosed.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

