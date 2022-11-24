Sayona Mining Limited: NAL Restart Picks Up Speed

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has further progressed the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada, with procurement and permitting nearing completion.The NAL operation is on track for recommencement of production in Q1 2023, with procurement 98% completed and permitting 96% finalised as of the end of October 2022. Construction activities have continued to ramp up, with all installation packages awarded and the installation completed of the HP300 and HP400 cone crushers, along with other major equipment.Commitments to end October totalled C$46.1 million versus planned commitments of C$47.6 million, with most major procurement packages awarded and received at site. Significantly, there have been no lost time incidents reported, with Sayona maintaining a Zero-Tolerance policy regarding safety.Mining contractors, Quebec-based L. Fournier & Fils commenced operations in October, with work underway and necessary equipment and personnel mobilised on-site. Currently there are approximately 100 workers on-site, with recent managerial hires including Steven Pomerleau, Communications Advisor; Philippe Chabot, Vice President Mining; Jean-Christophe Perrelet, Vice President IT and Cybersecurity; Claude Noreau, Projects and Engineering Director; and Josee De Launiere, Environmental Coordinator.Operational readiness, pre-operational and verification plans including training and process operational support contracts are progressing well, with outside support mobilised as needed.Sayona is also targeting an expansion of NAL's future mine production capacity following the recent acquisition of 48 new claims spanning nearly 2,000 ha, located adjacent to the NAL operation (refer ASX release 14 November 2022).Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "NAL is progressing rapidly towards next year's restart, and our recent move to expand NAL's potential resource and mine production capacity will only further enhance its long-term productivity."With lithium demand continuing to increase and supply remaining constrained, we are focused on achieving our targets as we build the largest lithium resource base in North America."*To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EQJNXT30





