BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

Vancouver, November 24, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced private placement. The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $160,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.

Finders' fees of 7% cash were paid on a portion of the Offering.

The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

