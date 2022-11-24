EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf Appoints Epanko Project Development Executive

EcoGraf Appoints Epanko Project Development Executive

Project Execution Specialist to Lead Epanko Development and Expansion Program

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that it has engaged former Anglo-American executive Mr Chrisjan Van Wyk to lead development of the Epanko Graphite Project.

Chrisjan has almost 30 years' industry experience in the development and operation of multiple mining operations in Africa and a demonstrated track record of delivering large and complex projects on time and within budget.

His qualifications include:

Masters of Engineering (Project Management) from the University of Pretoria, South Africa; and

Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa

Commencing his career within the African EPC and EPCM construction sector with global engineering consultancy Hatch and leading international mineral processing experts Bateman, Chrisjan has been involved in the design and construction of a range of mining, mineral processing and waste management projects. He subsequently joined Anglo American where he held a variety of project management roles with accountability for the successful delivery of new mine and infrastructure developments, project expansions and operational improvements.

More recently Chrisjan was Project Director for the A$700m Khoemacau Copper Project in Botswana, leading the owner's team and managing the EPCM contractor to complete the project development within budget and schedule, successfully commissioning the new operation while also managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chrisjan's key accountabilities at EcoGraf include managing all engineering, technical, environmental and social disciplines for the planned construction of the initial 60,000 tonne per annum Epanko Graphite Project, together with leading workstreams on future Epanko expansion options and development of the Merelani-Arusha Graphite Project.

Based in South Africa, Chrisjan has extensive experience operating across Africa, developing high performance in-country teams and building positive relationships with key community and Government stakeholders.

Chrisjan has recently visited the Epanko site with EcoGraf's Chief Operating Officer Mr Dale Harris and the company's technical team.

