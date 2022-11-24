Athabasca Minerals Announces Pivotal Multi-Year Transload Agreement in Northeast British Columbia

Calgary, November 24, 2022 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI" or the "Corporation") announces its subsidiary AMI Silica LLC. has entered into a multi-year Transload Agreement (the "Agreement") with CRL Transload Services Ltd. ("CRL") for sand transloading and storage services at its Taylor, BC location.

The CRL transload and storage facilities are strategically located in Taylor, BC, within the heart of the Montney basin in northeast British Columbia. The CRL facility provides frac sand for a number of our existing customers and is well positioned on the Canadian National ("CN") railway, providing direct access to our AMI Silica LLC. Taylor, Wisconsin transload.

Chief Executive Officer, Dana Archibald, states, "Our mandate since the acquisition of the Wisconsin sand mine, processing facility and transload in early 2022 is to develop sales outlets throughout Western Canada to better serve our customers increasing demand for our Northern White Sand. By managing the logistics, and partnering with CRL, we eliminate potential supply disruptions and ensure consistent supply for the growing demand in the Montney."

Andrew Moore, President of CRL, states, "We are excited about this strategic agreement with AMI Silica LLC and look forward to a long-term business relationship as we service the growing market in the Montney basin. CRL has a long, successful history in this region, and by combining our service offering with AMI Silica's premium sand we see great potential for growth."

The Corporation owns a 50% interest in AMI Silica LLC. with its partner JMAC Energy Services LLC ("JMAC") owning the other 50% interest. JMAC is controlled by Jon McCreary, director of Athabasca Minerals Inc.

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated industrial minerals company focused on the production and delivery of frac sand to Canada and the United States. Athabasca also operates aggregate operations in Western Canada and maintains the largest platform for buying, selling and transporting of aggregates through its 100% owned technology platform, AMI RockChain.

