G2 Goldfields Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 - G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 options to certain directors and an officer of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share until November 23, 2025 and vesting over 18 months from the date of grant.



The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana's largest gold mine. G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property in Guyana (see press release dated April 25, 2022), and has recently filed on SEDAR an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, South America", with an effective date of April 14, 2022.

Highlights of the report include:

974,000 oz. Au - Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes @ 9.25 g/t Au; and

220,000 oz. Au - Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes @ 8.63 g/t Au.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 meters of surface and remain open down plunge. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870's, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

G2 currently has three drills operating and is awaiting assays on twenty-eight holes.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: news@g2goldfields.com

