Mich Resources Announces Resumption Of Trading On November 25, 2022

CSE - MICH

VANCOUVER, Nov. 24, 2022 - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open on Friday, November 25, 2022 under the symbol "MICH.X".

Trading in the Shares of the Company was halted on July 30, 2021 pending the completion of a Reverse Takeover transaction to acquire the Pecoy Copper Project (the "Pecoy Project") in Peru (see news release dated July 30, 2021).

On November 1, 2022, the Company announced it had terminated the agreements to acquire the Pecoy Project and was pursuing new business opportunities.

On November 14, 2022, the Company further announced that it had enetered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI" with Pavey Ark Minerals Inc. ("Pavey") whereby the Company has an option to purchasea 100% interest in Pavey's Chrome Puddy Property (the "Transaction") in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (see news release dated November 14, 2022 for full details).

Trading in Shares of the Company remained halted to allow the for dissemination of news and will resume at market open on Friday, November 25, 2022. It is anticipated that trading will continue until a Definitive Agreement is signed and announced, at which time trading on the Shares of the Company will again be halted until the Transaction is completed.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to several conditions, including the satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of any regulatory approvals, the negotiation of definitive documentation, including an option agreement and a share purchase agreement, among other documents, and the completion of a minimum $1 million in financing concurrent with the closing of the Transaction.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia public company with a registered office at 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C3. The Company's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "MICH" and reporting in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

