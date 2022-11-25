Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. has filed a Notice of Civil Claim to Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM) for over $162,000 of unpaid invoices related to 2022 airborne LiDAR and airborne geophysical survey services.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2022 - Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., a privately held exploration services company, has filed a Notice of Civil Claim with the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V: XIM). Ximen Mining Corp. received the Notice of Civil Claim on the morning of November 22, 2022. An Affidavit of Personal Service was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 23, 2022, by Pioneer Exploration to recover funds from unpaid invoices totaling over $162,000 CAD.

Pioneer Exploration was contracted by Ximen Mining Corp. to fly airborne LiDAR and airborne geophysical surveys over multiple projects in the summer of 2022. Pioneer completed the survey work on time and to the requested specifications of the client. Pioneer has made multiple attempts to contact the company relating to the outstanding balance owed for the survey services and has received no response from management or directors of Ximen Mining Corp. to date.

Pioneer Exploration takes non-payment of invoices for services rendered seriously and intends to pursue Ximen Mining Corp. for the full balance owed.

None of the above allegations have been proven in Court.

On Behalf of

Michael Burns

President,

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd.

Email: Michael.burns@pioneerexploration.ca

