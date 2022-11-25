Besra Gold Is in Discussions with Major Shareholder, Quantum Metals to Fund Production and Provide Off Take Purchase Agreement

Perth, November 25, 2022 - The Board of Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (ARBN 141 335 686) ("Besra" or "Company") is pleased to advise the market that it is in advanced discussions with its substantial shareholder, Quantum Metals Recovery Inc ("QM"), pursuant to which it is proposed that QM will provide up to US$300 million in financial support, commencing as soon as CY2023, by way of a gold offtake purchase facility.

The proposed facility, if implemented, would enable Besra to advance exploration and development planning, and expedite production at the Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia. It is currently proposed that stream deliveries would be based on gold production from Bau, with Besra to receive 90% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered subject to a monthly cap.

While no agreement has yet been reached, any agreement would be subject to Besra board, shareholder and regulatory approval including compliance with ASX listing rules.

The board considers that such funding may significantly diminish its need to source ongoing funds from the traditional equity and debt markets and would represent a significant milestone for Besra and QM in realising their shared vision of building the Company into a regionally significant gold producer.

The Company will provide further updates to the markets when appropriate.

Besra confirms that its trading halt will remain in place pending the announcement of a proposed capital raising.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.

