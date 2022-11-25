Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

CRANBROOK, November 25, 2022 - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:"EPL"),(the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on November 25th, 2022 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.

Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Timothy Jay Termuende, Charles C. Downie, Glen J. Diduck, William (Bill) Bennett and Paul Reynolds; Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan;

Eagle Plains remains active in the junior mining space, with ongoing projects targeting a variety of commodities located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and NWT. The Company remains financially healthy and currently holds $9.4M cash in treasury, over $865,000 in short-term investments and no debt. In addition, Eagle Plains owns a modern office building, additional lands and structures in the East Kootenay region, a vehicle fleet, field and office equipment. TerraLogic Exploration Inc., EPL's 100%-owned subsidiary, continues to generate significant revenue through its mineral exploration consulting activities for third-party clients.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin-outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and recently Taiga Gold being notable examples.

The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

In late 2022 Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company: Eagle Royalties Ltd. ("ER") which will hold many of Eagle Plains' diverse portfolio of royalty assets. The restructuring will enhance the valuation of Eagle Plains' extensive royalty interests, enabling ER to market and develop its royalty assets while seeking additional royalty acquisition opportunities. Eagle Plains' royalties cover a broad spectrum of commodities on projects controlled by Cameco Corp., Iso Energy Corp., Denison Mines Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd. and Hecla Mining Co./Banyan Gold Corp., among others. Eagle Plains will continue to focus on its core business model of acquiring and advancing grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2022 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $30M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 45,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

