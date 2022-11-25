Prime Meridian Resources Corp. Announces Unit Financing at $0.05

Vancouver, November 25, 2022 - Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (TSXV: PMR) ("PMR'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The financing will consist of up to twenty million units at 5 cents, each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 10 cents for 36 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for the project payments, exploration and working capital expenditures.

The Company will be relying on NI 45-106 s. 5A.2 and a Form 45-106F19 offering document related to this offering which has been posted under the issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://www.primemeridianresources.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Prime Meridian Resources

Prime Meridian Resources is focused on the exploration and development to production of copper and silver projects in Mexico.

