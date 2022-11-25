Three Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 - (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company is focused on its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles SpA ("MTV"). Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available at www.threevalleycopper.com and www.sedar.com.
For further information:
Michael Staresinic President and Chief Executive Officer T: (416) 943-7107 E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com
Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680 www.renmarkfinancial.com
