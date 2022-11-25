Menü Artikel
Three Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

23:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 - (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company is focused on its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles SpA ("MTV"). Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available at www.threevalleycopper.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Source: Three Valley Copper Corp.



Mineninfo

Three Valley Copper Corp.

Three Valley Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CSYY
CA88576E1088
www.threevalleycopper.com
Minenprofile
