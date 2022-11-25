Menü Artikel
Elysee Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

25.11.2022  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 25, 2022 - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (FSE: QLDN) (the "Company") is pleased to to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular provided, were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on November 23, 2022.

The shareholders re-elected Guido Cloetens (Chair), Stuart Rogers, Martin Burian, and Gaston J. Reymenants, as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also approved the company's omnibus equity incentive plan as well as the appointment of Lancaster & David, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with their renumeration to be fixed by the board of directors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers
President
Elysee Development Corp.
Tel: (778) 373-1562

Guido Cloetens
Chairman and CEO
info@elyseedevelopment.com
Tel: (604) 997-8011

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145794


