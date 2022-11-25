Elysee Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, November 25, 2022 - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (FSE: QLDN) (the "Company") is pleased to to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular provided, were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on November 23, 2022.

The shareholders re-elected Guido Cloetens (Chair), Stuart Rogers, Martin Burian, and Gaston J. Reymenants, as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also approved the company's omnibus equity incentive plan as well as the appointment of Lancaster & David, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with their renumeration to be fixed by the board of directors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers

President

Elysee Development Corp.

Tel: (778) 373-1562

Guido Cloetens

Chairman and CEO

info@elyseedevelopment.com

Tel: (604) 997-8011

