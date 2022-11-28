Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Inc.: to Carry Out Multiple Phases of Diamond Drilling Totalling 10,000 Metres at the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble reviews the upcoming drill program for 2023 at the Russell Lake Uranium Project in the high-grade Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce plans for a multi-phased drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.Skyharbour is planning 10,000 metres of diamond drilling over three phases to be completed by September of next year and is fully funded for the drill campaign.Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, stated: "We are very excited to be announcing plans for our multi-phased, 10,000 m drill campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project. This is a key milestone for Skyharbour and will provide consistent news flow for the next year. Uranium properties with the pedigree and potential of Russell Lake are rare given the high-grade mineralization in historical drill holes coupled with the many highly prospective exploration targets that offer the potential to generate new discoveries scattered across the large project area.""Furthermore, Skyharbour continues to grow its prospect generator business with several new partner companies optioning the South Falcon East, Wallee and Usam Projects. Over the next year, the Company is anticipating the largest combined drilling and exploration campaigns at its core projects of Russell and Moore, as well as at its partner-funded projects of East Preston, Hook Lake, Mann Lake, Yurchison, South Falcon East, Wallee and Usam."To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KTHZM5HV





Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.





