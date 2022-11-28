Andean Precious Metals Appoints New Independent Director, Yohann Bouchard

Toronto, November 28, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Yohann Bouchard to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022.

"Yohann is an excellent addition to our board given his depth of technical experience, his first-hand knowledge of South America and his familiarity of the culture. He has an impressive record of transforming operations and adding value through the development and empowerment of people and a commitment to operational excellence," said Alberto Morales, Andean's CEO and Executive Chairman. "We are pleased to welcome Yohann as an independent director to our board as we prepare for our next stage of growth."

Mr. Bouchard is a Professional Mining Engineer with over 25 years of mining experience leading operational teams throughout the Americas and Africa. His technical background in underground and open pit mining provides valuable industry insight and perspective.

He is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Yamana Gold, responsible for operations and development projects in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Canada. As well, Mr. Bouchard oversees the Canadian Malartic and Odyssey mines through his role as Vice President of Canadian Malartic, Yamana's 50% partnership with Agnico Eagle.

Mr. Bouchard joined Yamana in 2014 and has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility. Under his operational leadership, Yamana has consistently delivered on production and cost targets while implementing expansion and optimization projects and maintaining an exemplary safety performance. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Bouchard occupied key operating and technical positions with Primero Mining Corporation, Iamgold Corporation, Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Cambior Inc, gaining broad experience in precious and base metals using a range of mining and processing methods. He previously served on the board of directors of Monarch Gold Corp..

Mr. Bouchard is fluent in French, English and Spanish and holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from École Polytechnique of Montréal. He is registered as a Professional Engineer in Ontario.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals is a growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver equivalents per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly owned San Pablo project and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

