Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

Toronto, November 28, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress on a number of its active projects.

Line-cutting and Induced Polarization, Magnetometer and VLF-EM Surveys have commenced on the 50% held Kidd Creek Project

Final results expected shortly for drill core samples from the Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property

Final Calder drill project analyses received.

Kidd Creek Project

The Kidd Creek Project consists of a group of patents and claims including 50% held with 11530313 Canada Inc acquired from Explor Resources Inc in the vicinity of the Kidd Creek Mine, 24 km north of Timmins Ontario. The Kidd deposit is one of the largest volcanogenic massive sulfide ore deposits in the world, and one of the world's largest base metal deposits and lies within the Abitibi greenstone belt and is presently owned by Glencore.

Exploration of this area in the past was hindered by so many companies with small land packages. Over the years, Noble has been successful in assembling one of the largest land inventories in the vicinity of the Kidd Creek Mine.

Noble Minerals plans to conduct strategic Induced Polarization surveys within 2 km of the Kidd Creek open pit on the Fly Creek Rhyolite. The target of the program is rhyolite intercalated with ultramafic rocks on an anticlinal structure. It is postulated that these rhyolites are the same age as the Kidd Creek mineralized rhyolites. Bleeker (1999)* proposed that faults that slice through the Kidd Creek mine fold have displaced the northern limb of the Kidd Creek Mine fold up to 2 km to the north and are interpreted to be time-stratigraphic equivalent. (See Figures 1 and 2).

In addition, the Fly Creek Rhyolite may be the faulted extension of the Chance Rhyolite where Texas Gulf previously intersected several drill holes containing lead, zinc and silver mineralization. (See Figure 3).

To the west Noble will be investigating, a property with Induced Polarization that lies within 600 meters and on the same stratigraphic horizon as the Chance mineralization and the Kidd Creek Mine. (See Figure 4)

* Bleeker, W., 1999. Structure, Stratigraphy, and Primary Setting of the Kidd Creek Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Deposit: A Semiquantitative Reconstruction. Economic Geology Monograph 10, p. 71-121



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Exploration Model for the Kidd Creek Mine. Adapted from Morgan, L.A., and Schulz, K.J., (2012)*

* Morgan, L.A., and Schulz, K.J., 2012, Physical volcanology of volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits in volcanogenic

massive sulfide occurrence model: U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070 -C, chap. 6, 8 p

Figure 2: Geological Map of the Kidd Creek Area showing Relation of Area Rhyolites to the Kidd Creek Rhyolite



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Example Section through the Chance mineralization

Table 1: Values reproduced from the section above.

From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (%) 589.2 592.2 3.0 2.48 0.32 592.2 595.8 3.6 1.16 0.2 595.8 600.2 4.4 20.8 3.2 0.44 600.2 606.2 6.0 4.28 0.88 0.16 606.2 619.8 13.6 Barren Graphite 619.8 625.8 6.0 9.62 7.8



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Proximity of the Noble Property to the Chance Mineralization

Calder Township Drill Program

The Calder Township drill program has been completed. The targeted conductors were explained by semi massive to massive sulphide in intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. Two holes were drilled for a total of 865 meters. Best values on 1m split core samples were; Au 21 ppb, Pd 25 ppb, Pt 23 ppb, Ag 11.8 ppm, Cu 545 ppm, Pb 1260 ppm, Zn 7170 ppm.

No further work is recommended at this time.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 hectares)

Drilling has been completed on the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. A total of 1302 meters were drilled in two holes. The target of the drilling was a magnetic low on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex where on comparable complexes, niobium and rare earth mineralization has been discovered and mined. An example of this is the St Honore, (Niobec) Carbonatite Complex in Quebec.

The core has been logged, sampled and submitted to the lab. A total of 195 samples were split and submitted to the lab. Final results are expected by the end of November or early December

Additional drilling is planned with favourable results.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.