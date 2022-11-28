Basin Uranium Completes 2022 Drilling at Mann Lake

Vancouver, November 28, 2022 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") has completed 2022 drilling at its Mann Lake project located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

In total 6,279 meters were drilled 2022 (Figure 1) over two phases of drilling. Phase two consisted of 2,776 meters of diamond drilling over four holes which followed up on targets from phase one drilling and geophysical programs completed earlier in the year. The Mann Lake camp has been demobbed for the winter and all drill sites have been reclaimed. All core samples have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for analysis and the assays are pending and will be released once received.

Phase Two Drill Highlights

Holes MN22007 and MN22008 targeted an interpreted basement conductor (2022 MT resistivity survey), magnetic low (interpreted metasediment basement) within a gravity low anomaly which was interpreted as a basement fault structure and successfully intersected uranium dominant, anomalous radioactive intervals in the basement rocks as well as just above the unconformity.





MN22007 intersected graphite enriched psammite throughout the entirety of the basement rocks. Two major fault structures with abundant graphite mineralization were intercepted in the basement.





MN22008 intersected abundant blue-grey dravite clay above the unconformity. The mineralization was focused predominantly along fracture surfaces. Potential graphite could be present in the dravite due to the blue-grey colour of the clay.

"The completion of our phase two drill program represents the culmination of a very active and successful 2022 exploration program that was comprised of nearly 6,300 metres of diamond drilling and multiple geophysical programs at our Mann Lake project. We were able to advance this project from a grassroots-stage, one that had not seen any modern exploration techniques or benefitted from the last two decades of exploration understanding in the basin, through to a multi-phase diamond drill program that defined the unconformity and intersected uranium mineralization," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "As we await assay results from drilling, we are planning our 2023 exploration programs at both our Mann Lake project in the Athabasca Basin and our Wray Mesa project in Utah."

Figure 1. Completed drill holes at Mann Lake 2022

Table 1. Collar information

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip Notes MN22001 470812 6383121 550 731 0 -90 U/C @650.65m MN22002 471133 6383344 550 683 0 -90 U/C @631.35m MN22003 471379 6383635 550 713 0 -90 U/C @630.95m MN22004 471878 6384180 550 704.65 0 -90 U/C @607.76m MN22005 473245 6384561 550 671.67 0 -90 U/C @623.79m MN22006 471252 6383262 550 572 0 -90 Abandoned MN22006A 471252 6383262 550 836.75 0 -90 U/C @617.5m MN22007 470122 6381750 575 887 0 -90 U/C @671.8m MN22008 469839 6381646 574 910 0 -90 U/C @649.02m

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company owns the Wray Mesa project in southeastern Utah which has seen significant historic uranium and vanadium exploration and is located adjacent to the fully- permitted and production ready La Sal project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and holds an option in the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia.

