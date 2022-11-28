GLOBAL ENERGY METALS Assays up to 26.3% Copper, 0.546% Cobalt And 0.309% Nickel from Sampling Program at the Lovelock Project in Nevada

Vancouver, November 28, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to provide a key update from its Nevada, USA based Lovelock project ("Lovelock" and/or the "Project").

Highlights

Initial AI assessment resulted in discovery of several new areas.

Successfully identified strong nickel, cobalt, copper and silver showings within the property boundaries.

There is evidence for other mineralized zones outside the property boundary.

Sampled target areas produced promising results with new areas identified.

Results of this initial field work at the Project are encouraging and additional work is warranted.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Historical working including adit and small pit located along the contact between the white HMC diorite and the brown, iron-oxidized HMC gabbro.

The 2022 field sampling of the Lovelock Property was completed by a crew of two geologists, with 40 samples collected over 3 days, between September 11 to September 13, 2022. (Refer to Figures 1, 2 and 3).

A total of 40 samples were collected, with the focus being on target areas previously identified by Earthlabs Inc., formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V:SPOT, OTCQX:SPOFF) ("Earthlabs" and/or "Goldspot") using various geophysical, geological, and remote sensing data.

The primary objectives of the program were to confirm locations of historical mining/ exploration, perform an initial assessment of the proposed lithologies and structures on the property, and to determine target areas for future mineral exploration. Highlighted analytical results from 8 different locations are presented below in Table 1.



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1. Lovelock 2022 Sampling Highlights

The results of this initial field work at the Lovelock Property are encouraging and additional exploration is recommended. Roughly half of the sampled Goldspot target areas produced promising results. The next phase of work should include detailed geologic and structural mapping over the Property's extent, and a systematic rock and soil sampling program across more focused target areas delineated during this program and results derived during geologic and structural mapping.

The 2022 sampling of the GEMC Lovelock Property was successful in identifying existing nickel, cobalt, copper and silver showings within the property boundaries, as well as identifying potential mineralized trends along proposed faults and lithologic contacts. The fieldwork focused on identifying mineralized host rocks and delineating potential mineralized structures. Although fieldwork produced some strong results, a large part of the property remains to be prospected.

Figure 2. Project Geology with Goldspot Target Areas and 2022 Sample



Click Image To View Full Size

Locations Highlighted



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. 2022 Rock Assays Highlighting Strong Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Values

It is recommended that future field work include detailed geologic mapping and accurate structural measurements of this proposed structure, with further sampling focused along the strike length of the faulting in that area.

It is recommended that future work continue to delineate the extent of mineralization along structures within the HMC intrusives. Areas with notable oxidation and strong alteration should be carefully mapped, and the ore-fluid containing structures identified. Sampling along the strike length of these structures throughout the Property would be the next phase of field exploration and sampling.

The northeastern extent of the property, especially along the strike length of the mineralized fault zone, will need to be visited and sampled.

There is evidence for other mineralized zones outside the Property boundary. Most of the work conducted in the 2022 field program was focused on historical workings and on the delineated structure-contact targets identified by Goldspot. It is recommended additional mapping and prospecting is conducted within and beyond the limits of the current claim boundary along strike of the main structure, in order to better understand the controls on mineralization. Once surface extents and detailed mapping are completed and assessed, the next phase would be to develop a drill program to test the depth of mineralization at the unconformity contact, explore for mineralization not exposed at surface, and develop a structural framework of the mineralized fault systems.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.