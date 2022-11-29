Interim Financial Statements Q2 2022 ending September 30

- St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) would like to inform its shareholders that it has posted its Interim Financials Statements for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2022, and the corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis on SEDAR.

The Company is expected to provide updates in early December regarding the progress of its active exploration campaign on the Manicouagan Project and the launch of EVSX commercial battery recycling operations in Québec and Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANCOIS (FRANK) DUMAS

Director & COO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.