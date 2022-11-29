Menü Artikel
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces High-Grade Drill Results - Highest Grade to Date

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Mineralisation Extended - Multiple Intersections Highest Grade of 6.78% Li2O reported Ongoing Resource Extension and Infill Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa

SYDNEY, November 29, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana, West Africa.

Figures and Tables referred to in this release can be viewed in the PDF version available via this link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8509H_1-2022-11-28.pdf

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Assay results reported for a further 10,679m of exploration and infill diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom and Grasscutter West deposits, part of the now completed resource evaluation and exploration RC and DD programme.
  • Newly reported drilling results fall both within and outside the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); extending mineralisation at the Ewoyaa North-East and Ewoyaa Main deposits, defining new mineralisation from surface at the Kaampakrom North deposit and providing further confidence in Resource conversion at the Kaampakrom West deposit.
  • Multiple high-grade exploration drill intersections outside of the current MRE reported at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of:
    • GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
    • GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
    • GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
    • GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
    • GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
    • GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
    • GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
    • GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
    • GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
    • GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
    • GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
    • GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
    • GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
  • Broad and high-grade infill drill intersections within the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, including highlights of:
    • GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
    • GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
    • GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
    • GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
    • GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
    • GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
  • Highest grade of 6.78% Li2O confirmed in previously reported hole GDD0071 from 31m to 32m (refer RNS of 20 October 2022), and additional high-grades of 5.14% Li2O in hole GDD0090 from 30m to 31m and 4.78% Li2O from 31m to 31.8m.
  • Approximately 37,000m of results from the 47,000m drilling programme reported to date.
  • Recently announced Pre-Feasibility Study (refer RNS of 22 September 2022) delivers exceptional financial outcomes for a 2Mtpa operation, producing an average c. 255,000tpa of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation:
    • LOM revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, Post-tax NPV8 of US$1.33bn, IRR of 224% over 12.5 years
    • US$125m capital cost with industry-leading payback period of <5 months
    • C1 cash operating costs of US$278 per tonne of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate Free on Board ("FOB") Ghana Port, after by-product credits
    • Average Life of Mine ("LOM") EBITDA of US$248m per annum
    • 18.9Mt at 1.24% Li2O Maiden Ore Reserve
    • Average annualised US$1,359/dry metric tonne SC6 pricing used

Commenting on the Company's latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"Drilling continues to deliver high-grade drill intersections both within and outside the current MRE.

"This latest batch of results has delivered multiple drill intersections outside the resource footprint at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m and 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.

"Drilling has returned high-grade results at the Kaampakrom West deposit, including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m, in addition to our highest-grade assay result of 6.78% Li2O over a 1m interval in drilling at the Ewoyaa Main 'Starter Pit' for this programme.

"We have reported approximately 37,000m of the 47,000m programme to date, with 10,000m of assays pending and a Resource upgrade expected early 2023. The increased Resource estimate will inform a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeted for completion in mid-2023.

"With the Pre-Feasibility Study now delivered, the Mining Licence application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the Company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years."

New Drilling Results:

Further assay results have been received for an additional 10,679m of RC and DD drilling from the recently completed drill programme at the Ewoyaa Project. Multiple high-grade drill intersections are reported for exploration drilling results outside of the currently defined Resource at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West and deposits (refer Table 1, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).

High-grade infill drill intersections are reported within the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, which fall within the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O MRE (refer Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).

Table 1: High-grade exploration drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum of 4m internal dilution at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits.

Hole ID

Target

Deposit

From m

To m

Interval m

Hole depth m

assay Li2O %

Intersection

metal content

Li x m

GRC0785

EXPL

NE

111

146

35

190

1.48

GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m

51.68

GRC0760

EXPL

NE

155

182

27

240

1.70

GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m

45.94

GRC0769

EXPL

KPKW

51

97

46

119

0.96

GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m

44.16

GRC0775

EXPL

KPKW

72

92

20

150

1.85

GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m

37.00

GRC0777

EXPL

KPKW

108

132

24

180

1.42

GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m

34.12

GRC0763

EXPL

NE

163

189

26

270

1.25

GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m

32.56

GRC0759A

EXPL

NE

114

131

17

230

1.69

GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m

28.73

GRC0777

EXPL

KPKW

140

154

14

180

1.89

GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m

26.42

GRC0775

EXPL

KPKW

117

130

13

150

1.91

GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m

24.80

GRC0800

EXPL

Main

263

286

23

347

1.00

GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m

23.01

GRC0759A

EXPL

NE

148

166

18

230

1.24

GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m

22.31

GRC0779

EXPL

NE

137

151

14

272

1.43

GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m

19.98

GRC0776

EXPL

NE

190

200

10

260

1.95

GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m

19.51

GRC0798

EXPL

Main

254

267

13

322

1.16

GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m

15.09

GRC0796

EXPL

Main

237

248

11

300

1.32

GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m

14.53

GRC0762

EXPL

NE

81

88

7

223

1.88

GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m

13.16

GRC0799

EXPL

NE

182

194

12

210

0.99

GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m

11.92

GRC0755

EXPL

GrassW

172

194

22

241

0.53

GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m

11.66

Table 2: High-grade infill drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum of 4m of internal dilution at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits.

Hole ID

Target

Deposit

From m

To m

Interval m

Hole depth m

assay Li2O %

Intersection

metal content

Li x m

GDD0090

IND

NE

14.3

77.9

63.6

114

1.86

GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m

118.02

GDD0089

MEA

Main

15

83

68

90.8

1.37

GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m

92.88

GRC0756

MEA

Main

29

89

60

90

1.35

GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m

81.23

GDD0098

IND

Main

38.6

63

24.4

170.4

1.72

GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m

41.94

GDD0090

IND

NE

79.5

97.4

17.9

114

1.36

GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m

24.41

GDD0094

IND

Main

46

67

21

95.4

0.95

GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m

19.97

GDD0096

IND

Main

45

62

17

83.4

0.95

GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m

16.07

GRC0781

IND

KPKW

80

88

8

110

1.74

GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m

13.95

Exploration drilling results outside the 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O Resource continue to demonstrate further resource scale potential at the Ewoyaa Project, where multiple new drilling intersections have confirmed mineralisation extensions at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Resource infill drilling results received to date at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits have confirmed good mineralisation continuity and increased resource confidence on a nominal 40m x 40m Indicated grid and 20m x 20m Measured grid. Measured drilling targeted the first 1.5 to 2 years of planned production at the Ewoyaa Main deposit. Additionally, infill drilling provided further material for test-work and customer acceptance samples within the planned starter pit.

High grades were reported within the Kaampakrom West deposit including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m.

Sample preparation was completed by Intertek Ghana and assay by Intertek Perth with all reported results passing QA/QC protocols, providing confidence in reported results.

Figure 1: Location of reported assay results with highlight drill intersections.

Figure 2: Cross-section A-A' showing assay results received for GDD0089 at the Ewoyaa Starter Pit deposit.

Figure 3: Cross-section B-B' assay results received forGRC0775 and GRC0777 at the Kaampakrom West target.

Figure 4: Cross-section C-C' assay results received for GDD0090, GRC0776 and GRC0772 at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.

Competent Persons

Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Lennard Kolff (MEcon. Geol., BSc. Hons ARSM), Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Kolff is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists who has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules. Mr Kolff consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report relating to Mineral Resources was compiled by Shaun Searle, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Searle has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Searle is a director of Ashmore. Ashmore and the Competent Person are independent of the Company and other than being paid fees for services in compiling this report, neither has any financial interest (direct or contingent) in the Company. Mr Searle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The reported Ore Reserves have been compiled by Mr Harry Warries. Mr Warries is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of Mining Focus Consultants Pty Ltd. He has sufficient experience, relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' of December 2012 ("JORC Code") as prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia. Mr Warries gives Atlantic Lithium Ltd. consent to use this reserve estimate in reports.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Lennard Kolff (Interim CEO)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto

James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

Appendix 1 - New drill intersections reported in hole ID order, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum 4m of internal dilution.

Hole ID

Hole target

Deposit

From m

To m

Interval m

Hole depth m

Assay Li2O %

Intersection

Comment

metal content Li x m

GDD0089

MEA

Main

1.2

6

4.8

90.8

0.41

GDD0089: 4.8m at 0.41% Li2O from 1.2m

1.96

GDD0089

MEA

Main

15

83

68

90.8

1.37

GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m

92.88

GDD0089

MEA

Main

84.9

85.9

1

90.8

1.49

GDD0089: 1m at 1.49% Li2O from 84.9m

1.49

GDD0090

IND

NE

14.3

77.9

63.6

114

1.86

GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m

118.02

GDD0090

IND

NE

79.5

97.4

17.9

114

1.36

GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m

24.41

GDD0090

IND

NE

98.4

99.3

0.9

114

1.37

GDD0090: 0.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 98.4m

1.23

GDD0091

IND

NE

3

4

1

90.8

0.70

GDD0091: 1m at 0.7% Li2O from 3m

0.70

GDD0094

IND

Main

12

14

2

95.4

0.44

GDD0094: 2m at 0.44% Li2O from 12m

0.88

GDD0094

IND

Main

46

67

21

95.4

0.95

GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m

19.97

GDD0094

IND

Main

68.6

73.5

4.9

95.4

0.41

GDD0094: 4.9m at 0.41% Li2O from 68.6m

2.01

GDD0096

IND

Main

19

21

2

83.4

0.70

GDD0096: 2m at 0.7% Li2O from 19m

1.39

GDD0096

IND

Main

45

62

17

83.4

0.95

GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m

16.07

GDD0098

IND

Main

38.6

63

24.4

170.4

1.72

GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m

41.94

GDD0098

IND

Main

99.9

111.3

11.4

170.4

0.79

GDD0098: 11.4m at 0.79% Li2O from 99.9m

9.00

GDD0098

IND

Main

111.7

119.9

8.2

170.4

0.57

GDD0098: 8.2m at 0.58% Li2O from 111.7m

4.70

GDD0098

IND

Main

120.4

127.5

7.1

170.4

0.48

GDD0098: 7.1m at 0.49% Li2O from 120.4m

3.44

GDD0098

IND

Main

128.1

137.3

9.2

170.4

0.93

GDD0098: 9.2m at 0.93% Li2O from 128.1m

8.55

GDD0098

IND

Main

141.8

143.8

2

170.4

0.45

GDD0098: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 141.8m

0.89

GDD0098

IND

Main

147.5

148.3

0.8

170.4

0.83

GDD0098: 0.8m at 0.83% Li2O from 147.5m

0.66

GRC0755

EXPL

GrassW

82

89

7

241

1.18

GRC0755: 7m at 1.19% Li2O from 82m

8.28

GRC0755

EXPL

GrassW

172

194

22

241

0.53

GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m

11.66

GRC0756

MEA

Main

17

18

1

90

0.41

GRC0756: 1m at 0.41% Li2O from 17m

0.41

GRC0756

MEA

Main

29

89

60

90

1.35

GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m

81.23

GRC0757

EXPL

NE

117

122

5

230

1.32

GRC0757: 5m at 1.32% Li2O from 117m

6.59

GRC0757

EXPL

NE

127

135

8

230

0.82

GRC0757: 8m at 0.82% Li2O from 127m

6.52

GRC0758

EXPL

GrassW

66

74

8

250

1.15

GRC0758: 8m at 1.16% Li2O from 66m

9.23

GRC0758

EXPL

GrassW

81

83

2

250

0.91

GRC0758: 2m at 0.91% Li2O from 81m

1.82

GRC0758

EXPL

GrassW

173

175

2

250

0.85

GRC0758: 2m at 0.85% Li2O from 173m

1.70

GRC0759A

EXPL

NE

114

131

17

230

1.69

GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m

28.73

GRC0759A

EXPL

NE

148

166

18

230

1.24

GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m

22.31

GRC0760

EXPL

NE

155

182

27

240

1.70

GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m

45.94

GRC0761

EXPL

NE

142

145

3

300

0.90

GRC0761: 3m at 0.9% Li2O from 142m

2.69

GRC0761

EXPL

NE

233

239

6

300

1.30

GRC0761: 6m at 1.31% Li2O from 233m

7.82

GRC0762

EXPL

NE

81

88

7

223

1.88

GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m

13.16

GRC0762

EXPL

NE

177

182

5

223

1.58

GRC0762: 5m at 1.58% Li2O from 177m

7.89

GRC0762

EXPL

NE

185

188

3

223

1.67

GRC0762: 3m at 1.67% Li2O from 185m

5.01

GRC0763

EXPL

NE

163

189

26

270

1.25

GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m

32.56

GRC0763

EXPL

NE

192

193

1

270

1.65

GRC0763: 1m at 1.65% Li2O from 192m

1.65

GRC0764

EXPL

KPKW

29

31

2

70

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0765

EXPL

KPKW

38

42

4

60

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0766

EXPL

NE

146

148

2

205

1.41

GRC0766: 2m at 1.41% Li2O from 146m

2.82

GRC0767

EXPL

KPKW

80

82

2

100

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0768

IND

KPKW

29

39

10

100

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0768

IND

KPKW

59

60

1

100

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0769

EXPL

KPKW

51

97

46

119

0.96

GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m

44.16

GRC0770

EXPL

KPKW

58

61

3

180

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0770

EXPL

KPKW

149

150

1

180

no significant intersections

GRC0771

EXPL

KPKW

78

82

4

170

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0772

EXPL

NE

181

183

2

220

0.95

GRC0772: 2m at 0.95% Li2O from 181m

1.90

GRC0773

IND

KPKW

41

43

2

60

0.45

GRC0773: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 41m

weathered pegmatite

0.89

GRC0774

IND

KPKW

56

73

17

100

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0775

EXPL

KPKW

72

92

20

150

1.85

GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m

37.00

GRC0775

EXPL

KPKW

117

130

13

150

1.91

GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m

24.80

GRC0776

EXPL

NE

190

200

10

260

1.95

GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m

19.51

GRC0777

EXPL

KPKW

108

132

24

180

1.42

GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m

34.12

GRC0777

EXPL

KPKW

140

154

14

180

1.89

GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m

26.42

GRC0778

EXPL

KPKW

35

40

5

60

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0779

EXPL

NE

137

151

14

272

1.43

GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m

19.98

GRC0780

IND

KPKW

55

57

2

85

2.04

GRC0780: 2m at 2.04% Li2O from 55m

4.08

GRC0781

IND

KPKW

80

88

8

110

1.74

GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m

13.95

GRC0782

EXPL

KPKW

54

59

5

102

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0782

EXPL

KPKW

72

74

2

102

no significant intersections

GRC0782

EXPL

KPKW

79

80

1

102

no significant intersections

GRC0782

EXPL

KPKW

83

85

2

102

no significant intersections

GRC0783

EXPL

KPKW

70

71

1

100

0.66

GRC0783: 1m at 0.66% Li2O from 70m

0.66

GRC0784

EXPL

KPKW

51

53

2

76

0.64

GRC0784: 2m at 0.64% Li2O from 51m

1.27

GRC0785

EXPL

NE

111

146

35

190

1.48

GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m

51.68

GRC0786

EXPL

KPKW

70

72

2

100

1.18

GRC0786: 2m at 1.18% Li2O from 70m

2.36

GRC0787

EXPL

KPKW

90

94

4

114

no significant intersections

GRC0788

EXPL

KPKN

80

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0789

EXPL

KPKN

120

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0790

EXPL

NE

31

32

1

190

no significant intersections

GRC0790

EXPL

NE

130

134

4

190

no significant intersections

GRC0790

EXPL

NE

144

154

10

190

no significant intersections

GRC0791

EXPL

KPKN

108

109

1

132

1.75

GRC0791: 1m at 1.75% Li2O from 108m

1.75

GRC0792

EXPL

KPKN

170

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0793

EXPL

NE

200

205

5

280

1.29

GRC0793: 5m at 1.29% Li2O from 200m

6.43

GRC0794

EXPL

KPKN

108

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0795

EXPL

KPKN

90

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0796

EXPL

Main

237

248

11

300

1.32

GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m

14.53

GRC0797

EXPL

NE

350

no pegmatite intercepted

GRC0798

EXPL

Main

243

248

5

322

1.13

GRC0798: 5m at 1.13% Li2O from 243m

5.64

GRC0798

EXPL

Main

254

267

13

322

1.16

GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m

15.09

GRC0799

EXPL

NE

182

194

12

210

0.99

GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m

11.92

GRC0800

EXPL

Main

263

286

23

347

1.00

GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m

23.01

GRC0800

EXPL

Main

294

296

2

347

1.21

GRC0800: 2m at 1.21% Li2O from 294m

2.41

GRC0801

EXPL

Main

246

255

9

363

no significant intersections

GRC0801

EXPL

Main

341

349

8

363

no significant intersections

GRC0802

EXPL

Main

212

219

7

350

0.90

GRC0802: 7m at 0.9% Li2O from 212m

6.28

GRC0803

EXPL

KPKN

34

37

3

100

0.95

GRC0803: 3m at 0.95% Li2O from 34m

2.84

GRC0803

EXPL

KPKN

40

45

5

100

0.92

GRC0803: 5m at 0.92% Li2O from 40m

4.58

GRC0804

EXPL

Main

2

12

10

386

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0804

EXPL

Main

351

368

17

386

no significant intersections

GRC0804

EXPL

Main

379

380

1

386

no significant intersections

GRC0804

EXPL

Main

385

386

1

386

no significant intersections

GRC0805

EXPL

KPKN

72

79

7

119

1.26

GRC0805: 7m at 1.26% Li2O from 72m

8.80

GRC0806

EXPL

KPKN

27

34

7

120

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0806

EXPL

KPKN

52

54

2

120

no significant intersections

GRC0807

EXPL

KPKN

51

56

5

110

0.83

GRC0807: 5m at 0.83% Li2O from 51m

4.13

GRC0807

EXPL

KPKN

60

61

1

110

0.40

GRC0807: 1m at 0.4% Li2O from 60m

0.40

GRC0808

EXPL

KPKN

36

42

6

80

no significant intersections

weathered pegmatite

GRC0809

EXPL

Main

256

266

10

340

0.91

GRC0809: 10m at 0.92% Li2O from 256m

9.14

GRC0810

EXPL

KPKN

67

68

1

110

1.01

GRC0810: 1m at 1.01% Li2O from 67m

1.01

