Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces High-Grade Drill Results - Highest Grade to Date
Mineralisation Extended - Multiple Intersections Highest Grade of 6.78% Li2O reported Ongoing Resource Extension and Infill Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa
SYDNEY, November 29, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana, West Africa.
Figures and Tables referred to in this release can be viewed in the PDF version available via this link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8509H_1-2022-11-28.pdf
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results reported for a further 10,679m of exploration and infill diamond drilling ("DD") and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom and Grasscutter West deposits, part of the now completed resource evaluation and exploration RC and DD programme.
- Newly reported drilling results fall both within and outside the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); extending mineralisation at the Ewoyaa North-East and Ewoyaa Main deposits, defining new mineralisation from surface at the Kaampakrom North deposit and providing further confidence in Resource conversion at the Kaampakrom West deposit.
- Multiple high-grade exploration drill intersections outside of the current MRE reported at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of:
- GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
- GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
- GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
- GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
- GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
- GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
- GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
- GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
- GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
- GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
- GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
- GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
- GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
- Broad and high-grade infill drill intersections within the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, including highlights of:
- GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
- GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
- GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
- GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
- GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
- GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
- Highest grade of 6.78% Li2O confirmed in previously reported hole GDD0071 from 31m to 32m (refer RNS of 20 October 2022), and additional high-grades of 5.14% Li2O in hole GDD0090 from 30m to 31m and 4.78% Li2O from 31m to 31.8m.
- Approximately 37,000m of results from the 47,000m drilling programme reported to date.
- Recently announced Pre-Feasibility Study (refer RNS of 22 September 2022) delivers exceptional financial outcomes for a 2Mtpa operation, producing an average c. 255,000tpa of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation:
- LOM revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, Post-tax NPV8 of US$1.33bn, IRR of 224% over 12.5 years
- US$125m capital cost with industry-leading payback period of <5 months
- C1 cash operating costs of US$278 per tonne of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate Free on Board ("FOB") Ghana Port, after by-product credits
- Average Life of Mine ("LOM") EBITDA of US$248m per annum
- 18.9Mt at 1.24% Li2O Maiden Ore Reserve
- Average annualised US$1,359/dry metric tonne SC6 pricing used
Commenting on the Company's latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said:
"Drilling continues to deliver high-grade drill intersections both within and outside the current MRE.
"This latest batch of results has delivered multiple drill intersections outside the resource footprint at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West and Ewoyaa Main deposits, including highlights of 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m and 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.
"Drilling has returned high-grade results at the Kaampakrom West deposit, including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m, in addition to our highest-grade assay result of 6.78% Li2O over a 1m interval in drilling at the Ewoyaa Main 'Starter Pit' for this programme.
"We have reported approximately 37,000m of the 47,000m programme to date, with 10,000m of assays pending and a Resource upgrade expected early 2023. The increased Resource estimate will inform a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeted for completion in mid-2023.
"With the Pre-Feasibility Study now delivered, the Mining Licence application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the Company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years."
New Drilling Results:
Further assay results have been received for an additional 10,679m of RC and DD drilling from the recently completed drill programme at the Ewoyaa Project. Multiple high-grade drill intersections are reported for exploration drilling results outside of the currently defined Resource at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West and deposits (refer Table 1, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
High-grade infill drill intersections are reported within the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, which fall within the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O MRE (refer Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
Table 1: High-grade exploration drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum of 4m internal dilution at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits.
|
Hole ID
|
Target
|
Deposit
|
From m
|
To m
|
Interval m
|
Hole depth m
|
assay Li2O %
|
Intersection
|
metal content
Li x m
|
GRC0785
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
111
|
146
|
35
|
190
|
1.48
|
GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
|
51.68
|
GRC0760
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
155
|
182
|
27
|
240
|
1.70
|
GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
|
45.94
|
GRC0769
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
51
|
97
|
46
|
119
|
0.96
|
GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
|
44.16
|
GRC0775
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
72
|
92
|
20
|
150
|
1.85
|
GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
|
37.00
|
GRC0777
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
108
|
132
|
24
|
180
|
1.42
|
GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
|
34.12
|
GRC0763
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
163
|
189
|
26
|
270
|
1.25
|
GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
|
32.56
|
GRC0759A
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
114
|
131
|
17
|
230
|
1.69
|
GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
|
28.73
|
GRC0777
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
140
|
154
|
14
|
180
|
1.89
|
GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
|
26.42
|
GRC0775
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
117
|
130
|
13
|
150
|
1.91
|
GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
|
24.80
|
GRC0800
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
263
|
286
|
23
|
347
|
1.00
|
GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
|
23.01
|
GRC0759A
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
148
|
166
|
18
|
230
|
1.24
|
GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
|
22.31
|
GRC0779
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
137
|
151
|
14
|
272
|
1.43
|
GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
|
19.98
|
GRC0776
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
190
|
200
|
10
|
260
|
1.95
|
GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
|
19.51
|
GRC0798
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
254
|
267
|
13
|
322
|
1.16
|
GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m
|
15.09
|
GRC0796
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
237
|
248
|
11
|
300
|
1.32
|
GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m
|
14.53
|
GRC0762
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
81
|
88
|
7
|
223
|
1.88
|
GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m
|
13.16
|
GRC0799
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
182
|
194
|
12
|
210
|
0.99
|
GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m
|
11.92
|
GRC0755
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
172
|
194
|
22
|
241
|
0.53
|
GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m
|
11.66
Table 2: High-grade infill drill intersection highlights at greater than 10 Li x m, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum of 4m of internal dilution at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits.
|
Hole ID
|
Target
|
Deposit
|
From m
|
To m
|
Interval m
|
Hole depth m
|
assay Li2O %
|
Intersection
|
metal content
Li x m
|
GDD0090
|
IND
|
NE
|
14.3
|
77.9
|
63.6
|
114
|
1.86
|
GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
|
118.02
|
GDD0089
|
MEA
|
Main
|
15
|
83
|
68
|
90.8
|
1.37
|
GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
|
92.88
|
GRC0756
|
MEA
|
Main
|
29
|
89
|
60
|
90
|
1.35
|
GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
|
81.23
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
38.6
|
63
|
24.4
|
170.4
|
1.72
|
GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
|
41.94
|
GDD0090
|
IND
|
NE
|
79.5
|
97.4
|
17.9
|
114
|
1.36
|
GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
|
24.41
|
GDD0094
|
IND
|
Main
|
46
|
67
|
21
|
95.4
|
0.95
|
GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
|
19.97
|
GDD0096
|
IND
|
Main
|
45
|
62
|
17
|
83.4
|
0.95
|
GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m
|
16.07
|
GRC0781
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
80
|
88
|
8
|
110
|
1.74
|
GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m
|
13.95
Exploration drilling results outside the 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O Resource continue to demonstrate further resource scale potential at the Ewoyaa Project, where multiple new drilling intersections have confirmed mineralisation extensions at the Ewoyaa North-East, Kaampakrom West, Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter West deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4).
Resource infill drilling results received to date at the Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-East deposits have confirmed good mineralisation continuity and increased resource confidence on a nominal 40m x 40m Indicated grid and 20m x 20m Measured grid. Measured drilling targeted the first 1.5 to 2 years of planned production at the Ewoyaa Main deposit. Additionally, infill drilling provided further material for test-work and customer acceptance samples within the planned starter pit.
High grades were reported within the Kaampakrom West deposit including highlights of 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m, 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m and 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m.
Sample preparation was completed by Intertek Ghana and assay by Intertek Perth with all reported results passing QA/QC protocols, providing confidence in reported results.
Figure 1: Location of reported assay results with highlight drill intersections.
Figure 2: Cross-section A-A' showing assay results received for GDD0089 at the Ewoyaa Starter Pit deposit.
Figure 3: Cross-section B-B' assay results received forGRC0775 and GRC0777 at the Kaampakrom West target.
Figure 4: Cross-section C-C' assay results received for GDD0090, GRC0776 and GRC0772 at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit.
Competent Persons
Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Lennard Kolff (MEcon. Geol., BSc. Hons ARSM), Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Kolff is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists who has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules. Mr Kolff consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Information in this report relating to Mineral Resources was compiled by Shaun Searle, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Searle has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Searle is a director of Ashmore. Ashmore and the Competent Person are independent of the Company and other than being paid fees for services in compiling this report, neither has any financial interest (direct or contingent) in the Company. Mr Searle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The reported Ore Reserves have been compiled by Mr Harry Warries. Mr Warries is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of Mining Focus Consultants Pty Ltd. He has sufficient experience, relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' of December 2012 ("JORC Code") as prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia. Mr Warries gives Atlantic Lithium Ltd. consent to use this reserve estimate in reports.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
For any further information, please contact:
|
Lennard Kolff (Interim CEO)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
|
Tel: +61 2 8072 0640
|
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
|
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500
|
Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.
Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
Appendix 1 - New drill intersections reported in hole ID order, reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and maximum 4m of internal dilution.
|
Hole ID
|
Hole target
|
Deposit
|
From m
|
To m
|
Interval m
|
Hole depth m
|
Assay Li2O %
|
Intersection
|
Comment
|
metal content Li x m
|
GDD0089
|
MEA
|
Main
|
1.2
|
6
|
4.8
|
90.8
|
0.41
|
GDD0089: 4.8m at 0.41% Li2O from 1.2m
|
1.96
|
GDD0089
|
MEA
|
Main
|
15
|
83
|
68
|
90.8
|
1.37
|
GDD0089: 68m at 1.37% Li2O from 15m
|
92.88
|
GDD0089
|
MEA
|
Main
|
84.9
|
85.9
|
1
|
90.8
|
1.49
|
GDD0089: 1m at 1.49% Li2O from 84.9m
|
1.49
|
GDD0090
|
IND
|
NE
|
14.3
|
77.9
|
63.6
|
114
|
1.86
|
GDD0090: 63.6m at 1.86% Li2O from 14.3m
|
118.02
|
GDD0090
|
IND
|
NE
|
79.5
|
97.4
|
17.9
|
114
|
1.36
|
GDD0090: 17.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 79.5m
|
24.41
|
GDD0090
|
IND
|
NE
|
98.4
|
99.3
|
0.9
|
114
|
1.37
|
GDD0090: 0.9m at 1.37% Li2O from 98.4m
|
1.23
|
GDD0091
|
IND
|
NE
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
90.8
|
0.70
|
GDD0091: 1m at 0.7% Li2O from 3m
|
0.70
|
GDD0094
|
IND
|
Main
|
12
|
14
|
2
|
95.4
|
0.44
|
GDD0094: 2m at 0.44% Li2O from 12m
|
0.88
|
GDD0094
|
IND
|
Main
|
46
|
67
|
21
|
95.4
|
0.95
|
GDD0094: 21m at 0.96% Li2O from 46m
|
19.97
|
GDD0094
|
IND
|
Main
|
68.6
|
73.5
|
4.9
|
95.4
|
0.41
|
GDD0094: 4.9m at 0.41% Li2O from 68.6m
|
2.01
|
GDD0096
|
IND
|
Main
|
19
|
21
|
2
|
83.4
|
0.70
|
GDD0096: 2m at 0.7% Li2O from 19m
|
1.39
|
GDD0096
|
IND
|
Main
|
45
|
62
|
17
|
83.4
|
0.95
|
GDD0096: 17m at 0.95% Li2O from 45m
|
16.07
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
38.6
|
63
|
24.4
|
170.4
|
1.72
|
GDD0098: 24.4m at 1.72% Li2O from 38.6m
|
41.94
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
99.9
|
111.3
|
11.4
|
170.4
|
0.79
|
GDD0098: 11.4m at 0.79% Li2O from 99.9m
|
9.00
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
111.7
|
119.9
|
8.2
|
170.4
|
0.57
|
GDD0098: 8.2m at 0.58% Li2O from 111.7m
|
4.70
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
120.4
|
127.5
|
7.1
|
170.4
|
0.48
|
GDD0098: 7.1m at 0.49% Li2O from 120.4m
|
3.44
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
128.1
|
137.3
|
9.2
|
170.4
|
0.93
|
GDD0098: 9.2m at 0.93% Li2O from 128.1m
|
8.55
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
141.8
|
143.8
|
2
|
170.4
|
0.45
|
GDD0098: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 141.8m
|
0.89
|
GDD0098
|
IND
|
Main
|
147.5
|
148.3
|
0.8
|
170.4
|
0.83
|
GDD0098: 0.8m at 0.83% Li2O from 147.5m
|
0.66
|
GRC0755
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
82
|
89
|
7
|
241
|
1.18
|
GRC0755: 7m at 1.19% Li2O from 82m
|
8.28
|
GRC0755
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
172
|
194
|
22
|
241
|
0.53
|
GRC0755: 22m at 0.53% Li2O from 172m
|
11.66
|
GRC0756
|
MEA
|
Main
|
17
|
18
|
1
|
90
|
0.41
|
GRC0756: 1m at 0.41% Li2O from 17m
|
0.41
|
GRC0756
|
MEA
|
Main
|
29
|
89
|
60
|
90
|
1.35
|
GRC0756: 60m at 1.36% Li2O from 29m
|
81.23
|
GRC0757
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
117
|
122
|
5
|
230
|
1.32
|
GRC0757: 5m at 1.32% Li2O from 117m
|
6.59
|
GRC0757
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
127
|
135
|
8
|
230
|
0.82
|
GRC0757: 8m at 0.82% Li2O from 127m
|
6.52
|
GRC0758
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
66
|
74
|
8
|
250
|
1.15
|
GRC0758: 8m at 1.16% Li2O from 66m
|
9.23
|
GRC0758
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
81
|
83
|
2
|
250
|
0.91
|
GRC0758: 2m at 0.91% Li2O from 81m
|
1.82
|
GRC0758
|
EXPL
|
GrassW
|
173
|
175
|
2
|
250
|
0.85
|
GRC0758: 2m at 0.85% Li2O from 173m
|
1.70
|
GRC0759A
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
114
|
131
|
17
|
230
|
1.69
|
GRC0759A: 17m at 1.69% Li2O from 114m
|
28.73
|
GRC0759A
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
148
|
166
|
18
|
230
|
1.24
|
GRC0759A: 18m at 1.24% Li2O from 148m
|
22.31
|
GRC0760
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
155
|
182
|
27
|
240
|
1.70
|
GRC0760: 27m at 1.71% Li2O from 155m
|
45.94
|
GRC0761
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
142
|
145
|
3
|
300
|
0.90
|
GRC0761: 3m at 0.9% Li2O from 142m
|
2.69
|
GRC0761
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
233
|
239
|
6
|
300
|
1.30
|
GRC0761: 6m at 1.31% Li2O from 233m
|
7.82
|
GRC0762
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
81
|
88
|
7
|
223
|
1.88
|
GRC0762: 7m at 1.88% Li2O from 81m
|
13.16
|
GRC0762
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
177
|
182
|
5
|
223
|
1.58
|
GRC0762: 5m at 1.58% Li2O from 177m
|
7.89
|
GRC0762
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
185
|
188
|
3
|
223
|
1.67
|
GRC0762: 3m at 1.67% Li2O from 185m
|
5.01
|
GRC0763
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
163
|
189
|
26
|
270
|
1.25
|
GRC0763: 26m at 1.26% Li2O from 163m
|
32.56
|
GRC0763
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
192
|
193
|
1
|
270
|
1.65
|
GRC0763: 1m at 1.65% Li2O from 192m
|
1.65
|
GRC0764
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
29
|
31
|
2
|
70
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0765
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
38
|
42
|
4
|
60
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0766
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
146
|
148
|
2
|
205
|
1.41
|
GRC0766: 2m at 1.41% Li2O from 146m
|
2.82
|
GRC0767
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
80
|
82
|
2
|
100
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0768
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
29
|
39
|
10
|
100
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0768
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
100
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0769
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
51
|
97
|
46
|
119
|
0.96
|
GRC0769: 46m at 0.96% Li2O from 51m
|
44.16
|
GRC0770
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
58
|
61
|
3
|
180
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0770
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
180
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0771
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
78
|
82
|
4
|
170
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0772
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
181
|
183
|
2
|
220
|
0.95
|
GRC0772: 2m at 0.95% Li2O from 181m
|
1.90
|
GRC0773
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
41
|
43
|
2
|
60
|
0.45
|
GRC0773: 2m at 0.45% Li2O from 41m
|
weathered pegmatite
|
0.89
|
GRC0774
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
56
|
73
|
17
|
100
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0775
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
72
|
92
|
20
|
150
|
1.85
|
GRC0775: 20m at 1.85% Li2O from 72m
|
37.00
|
GRC0775
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
117
|
130
|
13
|
150
|
1.91
|
GRC0775: 13m at 1.91% Li2O from 117m
|
24.80
|
GRC0776
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
190
|
200
|
10
|
260
|
1.95
|
GRC0776: 10m at 1.96% Li2O from 190m
|
19.51
|
GRC0777
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
108
|
132
|
24
|
180
|
1.42
|
GRC0777: 24m at 1.43% Li2O from 108m
|
34.12
|
GRC0777
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
140
|
154
|
14
|
180
|
1.89
|
GRC0777: 14m at 1.89% Li2O from 140m
|
26.42
|
GRC0778
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
35
|
40
|
5
|
60
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0779
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
137
|
151
|
14
|
272
|
1.43
|
GRC0779: 14m at 1.43% Li2O from 137m
|
19.98
|
GRC0780
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
55
|
57
|
2
|
85
|
2.04
|
GRC0780: 2m at 2.04% Li2O from 55m
|
4.08
|
GRC0781
|
IND
|
KPKW
|
80
|
88
|
8
|
110
|
1.74
|
GRC0781: 8m at 1.75% Li2O from 80m
|
13.95
|
GRC0782
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
54
|
59
|
5
|
102
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0782
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
72
|
74
|
2
|
102
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0782
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
79
|
80
|
1
|
102
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0782
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
83
|
85
|
2
|
102
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0783
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
100
|
0.66
|
GRC0783: 1m at 0.66% Li2O from 70m
|
0.66
|
GRC0784
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
51
|
53
|
2
|
76
|
0.64
|
GRC0784: 2m at 0.64% Li2O from 51m
|
1.27
|
GRC0785
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
111
|
146
|
35
|
190
|
1.48
|
GRC0785: 35m at 1.48% Li2O from 111m
|
51.68
|
GRC0786
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
70
|
72
|
2
|
100
|
1.18
|
GRC0786: 2m at 1.18% Li2O from 70m
|
2.36
|
GRC0787
|
EXPL
|
KPKW
|
90
|
94
|
4
|
114
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0788
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
80
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0789
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
120
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0790
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
31
|
32
|
1
|
190
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0790
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
130
|
134
|
4
|
190
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0790
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
144
|
154
|
10
|
190
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0791
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
132
|
1.75
|
GRC0791: 1m at 1.75% Li2O from 108m
|
1.75
|
GRC0792
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
170
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0793
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
200
|
205
|
5
|
280
|
1.29
|
GRC0793: 5m at 1.29% Li2O from 200m
|
6.43
|
GRC0794
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
108
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0795
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
90
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0796
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
237
|
248
|
11
|
300
|
1.32
|
GRC0796: 11m at 1.33% Li2O from 237m
|
14.53
|
GRC0797
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
350
|
no pegmatite intercepted
|
GRC0798
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
243
|
248
|
5
|
322
|
1.13
|
GRC0798: 5m at 1.13% Li2O from 243m
|
5.64
|
GRC0798
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
254
|
267
|
13
|
322
|
1.16
|
GRC0798: 13m at 1.17% Li2O from 254m
|
15.09
|
GRC0799
|
EXPL
|
NE
|
182
|
194
|
12
|
210
|
0.99
|
GRC0799: 12m at 1% Li2O from 182m
|
11.92
|
GRC0800
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
263
|
286
|
23
|
347
|
1.00
|
GRC0800: 23m at 1.01% Li2O from 263m
|
23.01
|
GRC0800
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
294
|
296
|
2
|
347
|
1.21
|
GRC0800: 2m at 1.21% Li2O from 294m
|
2.41
|
GRC0801
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
246
|
255
|
9
|
363
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0801
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
341
|
349
|
8
|
363
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0802
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
212
|
219
|
7
|
350
|
0.90
|
GRC0802: 7m at 0.9% Li2O from 212m
|
6.28
|
GRC0803
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
34
|
37
|
3
|
100
|
0.95
|
GRC0803: 3m at 0.95% Li2O from 34m
|
2.84
|
GRC0803
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
40
|
45
|
5
|
100
|
0.92
|
GRC0803: 5m at 0.92% Li2O from 40m
|
4.58
|
GRC0804
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
2
|
12
|
10
|
386
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0804
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
351
|
368
|
17
|
386
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0804
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
379
|
380
|
1
|
386
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0804
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
385
|
386
|
1
|
386
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0805
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
72
|
79
|
7
|
119
|
1.26
|
GRC0805: 7m at 1.26% Li2O from 72m
|
8.80
|
GRC0806
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
27
|
34
|
7
|
120
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0806
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
52
|
54
|
2
|
120
|
no significant intersections
|
GRC0807
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
51
|
56
|
5
|
110
|
0.83
|
GRC0807: 5m at 0.83% Li2O from 51m
|
4.13
|
GRC0807
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
60
|
61
|
1
|
110
|
0.40
|
GRC0807: 1m at 0.4% Li2O from 60m
|
0.40
|
GRC0808
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
36
|
42
|
6
|
80
|
no significant intersections
|
weathered pegmatite
|
GRC0809
|
EXPL
|
Main
|
256
|
266
|
10
|
340
|
0.91
|
GRC0809: 10m at 0.92% Li2O from 256m
|
9.14
|
GRC0810
|
EXPL
|
KPKN
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
110
|
1.01
|
GRC0810: 1m at 1.01% Li2O from 67m
|
1.01
