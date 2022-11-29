Barksdale Reports Initial Resource for San Javier

Vancouver, November 29, 2022 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial resource estimate at Cerro Verde as part of the San Javier copper-gold project ("San Javier" or the "Project"), located within two hours of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The resource is pit-constrained and uses a base case of US$4.00/lb copper and various cut-off grades according to metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization. The estimate was prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, of Tucson, Arizona ("IMC") based on historic drilling at Cerro Verde between 2006 to 2021 and is effective as of October 31, 2022.

Press Release Highlights

Approximately 419 million pounds of contained copper within measured and indicated categories, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly state of Sonora.

Nearly 93% of resources are in higher confidence measured and indicated categories with an additional 31 million pounds of contained copper within inferred resources.

Resource is open in most directions and does not include other prospects where historic drilling has confirmed the presence of additional copper mineralization.

Very low waste to mineralized material ratio of 0.25 with excellent leaching characteristics, including low acid consumption and high recoveries, will be the foundation to a preliminary economic assessment.

The San Javier project is in an active mining district with gold and metallurgical coal mines with great access, infrastructure, and availability of skilled workers.

"The initial resource for Cerro Verde has greatly advanced the San Javier project and will form the foundation for an upcoming preliminary economic assessment," states Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale. "Given the very limited amount of waste rock and the low acid consumption rates on the oxide material, we are very encouraged that Cerro Verde could be a quality low-cost development project in the very near future that has considerable resource upside. Our next steps will be to complete an economic study that envisions an open pit, solvent-extraction electro-winning operation producing copper cathodes on site."

Tom Simpson, SVP of Exploration for Barksdale stated: "The new resource calculation not only shows a significant copper resource but also increases our confidence in the continuity and the potential for expansion of the San Javier mineralization. I am confident that future drilling will continue to add resources at Cerro Verde and the other district targets such as Mesa Grande and La Trinidad. In the last month our team has secured drilling permits to that would allow the company to test all the known target areas on the property."

Table 1. Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective Date October 31, 2022



Tonnes Tcu As + Cn Cu AsCu CnCu Total Contained Cu Soluble Contained Cu

x1000 % % % % Lbs x 1000 Lbs x 1000 Measured 12,485 0.278% 0.203% 0.172% 0.032% 76,573 55,938 Indicated 57,664 0.270% 0.184% 0.148% 0.037% 342,669 233,504 Total M&I 70,149 0.271% 0.187% 0.152% 0.036% 419,242 289,442 Inferred 5,965 0.240% 0.152% 0.114% 0.038% 31,563 19,923

Mineral Resource Notes:

TCu = total copper grade; AsCu = acid soluble copper; CnCu = cyanide soluble copper AsCu + CnCu cutoffs vary by oxidation type: leach cap & oxide = 0.04%, mixed = 0.07%, sulfide = 0.08% Contained pounds = ktonnes x TCu x 22.04

Soluble pounds = ktonnes x AsCu + CnCu x 22.04

Mineral Resource tonnage and grades are restricted to the Cerro Verde Deposit Total pit shell tonnage = 95,175 ktonnes; ratio of ktonnes below cutoff to above cutoff = 0.25 Grade capping was applied to reduce the influence of outlier samples; 2.5% Cu was used for the oxide and mixed zones and 1.5% Cu was used for the sulfide zones The economic parameters used to define mineral resources is US$4.00 per pound copper Recovery estimates were 85% for leach cap and oxide, 75% for mixed, and 60% for sulfide. Numbers may not add due to rounding

Table 2. Sensitivity to Copper Price

Copper Price Cutoff Range Measured Indicated Sum Measured + indicated Inferred Total Ktonnes US$ Soluble Cu, % ktonnes Soluble Cu,% TCu, % ktonnes Soluble Cu,% TCu, % ktonnes Soluble Cu,% TCu, % ktonnes Soluble Cu,% TCu, %

4.50 .03-.07 13,581 0.185 0.265 69,228 0.166 0.252 82,809 0.169 0.254 7,393 0.139 0.227 109,341 4.25 .03-.08 13,425 0.193 0.265 66,032 0.170 0.254 79,457 0.174 0.256 6,548 0.146 0.234 103,911 4.00 .04-.08 12,485 0.203 0.278 57,664 0.184 0.270 70,149 0.187 0.271 5,965 0.152 0.240 95,175 3.75 .04-.09 12,315 0.205 0.279 55,155 0.187 0.272 67,470 0.190 0.274 5,537 0.154 0.243 91,068 3.50 .04-.10 12,093 0.206 0.280 52,149 0.192 0.276 64,242 0.195 0.276 5,291 0.158 0.247 86,753 3.25 .04-.11 11,782 0.209 0.281 48,805 0.198 0.280 60,587 0.200 0.280 4,211 0.169 0.265 80,859 3.00 .05-.12 10,772 0.222 0.295 41,968 0.214 0.297 52,740 0.215 0.296 3,335 0.190 0.298 73,295 2.50 .06-.14 9,218 0.238 0.312 32,598 0.238 0.317 41,816 0.238 0.316 2,593 0.207 0.324 61,228

Mineral Resource Notes:

Soluble Cu = AsCu + CnCu TCu = total copper grade Total Ktonnes = both above and below cut-off tonnes within the pit shell

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. Further, due to the uncertainty that may be attached to Inferred Mineral Resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration. Confidence in the estimate is insufficient to allow the meaningful application of technical and economic parameters or to enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure. Inferred Mineral Resources must be excluded from estimates forming the basis of feasibility or other economic studies.

Potential for Additional Mineral Resources at Cerro Verde and Beyond

The San Javier project is located within a well-endowed mineral district that includes Osisko Development Corp's San Antonio gold-copper project, immediately adjacent to Barksdale's concessions, which hosts significant gold resources and is being advanced towards production. ODV is one of Barksdale's largest shareholders. The San Javier project consists of three known zones of mineralization extending over five kilometers, including the Cerro Verde, Mesa Grande, and La Trinidad. The initial resource estimate covers only Cerro Verde and incorporates new geologic interpretations, advanced metallurgical recovery parameters established by recent column test work, and inclusion of approximately 5,000 meters of additional drilling completed by Barksdale during 2021. Cerro Verde remains open for expansion in most directions and the Mesa Grande and La Trinidad prospects both have historic drilling that indicates the presence of copper mineralization.

Future Work

The mineral resource estimate at Cerro Verde is the first step towards advancing the asset. The technical work completed as part of the estimation process was useful for indicating areas for further expansion drilling at Cerro Verde, especially on the east and northeast. The Company will now initiate a preliminary economic study at Cerro Verde that envisions a low-strip copper heap lead style operation that produces cathode copper on site.

For readers to fully understand the information in this news release they should read the National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated November 21, 2022 and titled "San Javier Copper Project, Sonora, Mexico, Mineral Resource Estimate (the "San Javier Resource Report") prepared by IMC in its entirety, a copy of which is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The report includes, among other things, a description of IMC's data verification procedures, key assumptions, qualifications, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and known legal, political, environmental and other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such resources. The San Javier Resource Report is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lew Teal, a senior technical consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

