CopAur Commences Drilling with Two Rigs Turning at Bolo Gold-Silver Project

Vancouver, November 29, 2022 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its technical team has mobilized and that reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling are underway at the Bolo Gold-Silver Project ("Bolo" or the "Project"). The 2,275 meter combined RC and diamond drill program is expected to be completed before end of the year. The Bolo Project is located in the Hot Creek Range of Nye County, Nevada, 65 kilometres east-southeast of the producing Round Mountain Gold Mine1.

The 2022 Bolo drill program will comprise exploration drilling of new targets and expansion drilling at the South Mine Fault Zone, where recent drilling by the Company has yielded drill intercepts including 1.2 g/t Au over 122 m2. A total of 8 RC drill holes designed to test new Carlin gold geochemical pathfinder (arsenic ± antimony ± barium ± silver ± gold), jasperoid, and alteration anomalies along the prospective East Fault structure are planned; in addition to diamond drilling of 4 holes targeting the South Mine Fault Zone (Figure 1; see CopAur news release dated October 24th, 2022).

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, commented, "The Company's work at Bolo integrating surface geochemical, geophysical, and remote satellite alteration mapping has defined numerous new robust greenfield drill targets. This measured and systematic approach to exploration targeting gives us excellent potential to expand the already significant footprint of drill-confirmed gold mineralization at Bolo. The Company also plans to drill our flagship Kinsley Mountain Project after we complete work at Bolo and will keep investors informed when this starts."





Figure 1: Bolo Gold-Silver Project 2022 Drilling Target Areas

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. (For a full overview of projects please download CopAurPresenation).

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

1 Not necessarily indicative of mineralization on CopAur Properties.

2 BL19-04. The true width of mineralization in most drill holes is estimated to be approximately 60-70% of drilled width. See Barrian Mining Corp. news release dated October 23, 2019.

