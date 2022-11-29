Management Changes

Buffalo Coal Corp.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) advises its shareholders that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Ms. Emma Oosthuizen has resigned as the CEO of Buffalo by triggering the termination clause of her employment contract, pursuant to the change of control of ownership of Buffalo Coal Corp., first reported on June 15, 2022. Further, Ms. Oosthuizen, who was also acting as the interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), assumes the role of the CFO of the Company effective immediately.

Simultaneously, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Somdeb Banerjee as the CEO effective November 29, 2022. Mr. Banerjee is appointed as the CEO of the Group including the operating and revenue generating subsidiaries, Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited ("BCD") and Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"), and for the entirety of the Group's coal mining and processing businesses.

Mr. Banerjee completed his engineering qualification from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and pursued an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (now Kolkata), a premier institute for business studies, and has had a significant stint leading certain African operations of Tata Steel, a global steel conglomerate, as Managing Director / CEO.

The Company also wishes to advise that Mr. Kevern Mattison has departed as the General Manager of its South African operations during the third quarter of 2022.

The board of directors (the "Board") welcomes Mr. Banerjee to the Group and wishes him every success, and thanks Ms. Oosthuizen for her valuable contributions as the Company's CEO whilst looking forward to her continued association as the CFO.

