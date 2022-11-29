Teck Announces Appointment of Crystal Prystai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2022 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Crystal Prystai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Prystai succeeds Jonathan Price, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer earlier this year.

"I have had the privilege of working closely with Crystal since joining Teck in 2020, and have been impressed by her talent, depth of knowledge and dedication to the company," said Mr. Price. "Crystal brings 15 years of experience with Teck's business and operations into her new role, and has transformed Teck's finance team with an authentic style of leadership that puts people and talent at the centre of her approach."

Ms. Prystai joined Teck in 2008 and has held progressively more senior roles, including Director, Finance, Reporting and Compliance; Vice President and Corporate Controller; and most recently, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of British Columbia and a Chartered Accountant designation.

