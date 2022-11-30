Recharge Resources Adds To Advisory Board As Drilling Set To Commence At Brussels Creek And Results Anticipated From Pocitos 1 Lithium Salar And Georgia Lake Lithium Projects

Vancouver, Nov. 30, 2022 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ('Recharge') (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) announces that Mr. Ken Kuiper is joining the senior advisory board. Mr. Kuiper will advise the Company on its aerial survey initiatives and upcoming airborne survey results.



Mr. Kuiper is the founder of Ellis Park Media, a GIS and aerial survey company, focused on catering to the resource industry. Studying geography and the Earth Sciences at the University of Western Ontario, Ken gained experience working internationally with several companies and organizations, including the United Nations, MAG Silver (Market Cap $1.9B), and was a key consultant of several acquired companies, including: West Timmins Mining (Sold for $319M), Northern Empire (Sold for $150M), Balmoral Resources ($150M), and Corvus Gold ($375M).

CEO David Greenway stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ken to our advisory board and will greatly utilize his expertise in this active time for Recharge. We are currently awaiting the results of our heliborne mag survey at the Georgia Lake Lithium Project and have drilling about to commence at our Brussels Creek Project. Recharge's Argentina Pocitos 1 Lithium Salar Project is currently drilling and has an offtake LOI for lithium supply as well as a technology licence for a multi-phase build out of 20,000 tonne per year EkosolveTM lithium extraction plant. With multiple active projects, we are excited to be working with Ken given his experience acting as a consultant for numerous previous buy-outs."

About Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, mobile telephone, and internet services. Pocitos 1 is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Previous exploration teams have spent over USD $1.5 million exploring the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling two 400m holes that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of up to 125 ppm from Laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded by A.I.S. Resources Ltd ("AIS") during the project's first drill campaign in May 2018. AIS used a double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes drilled to a depth of 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. Both drill holes had exceptional brine flow rates. Recharge's plan is to drill a third production ready drill hole to work towards a NI 43-101 mineral resource calculation.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

