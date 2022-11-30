Fission 3.0 Intersects Off-Scale Mineralization in the First Follow Up Hole at PLN A1 Discovery

Kelowna, November 30, 2022 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the first follow-up drill hole of the new high-grade discovery in hole PLN22-035 (see Press Release Nov 21, 2022) at the 100%-owned PLN project on the A1 conductor has intersected 3.48 m of total composite mineralization with greater than 10,000 cps including 2.5 m of total off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps), occurring as pitchblende patches. The follow-up hole, PLN22-038, is still in progress and two additional follow-up holes of a 7-hole program are planned in the immediate vicinity of this new mineralization before the Christmas break.

Hole PLN22-038, the first follow-up hole, targeted the A1 conductor 15 m up dip from the discovery hole mineralization and is still in progress. Gyro survey data indicates that the drill hole has deviated, and the new mineralized intersection is less than 10 m away from the mineralized intersection in the discovery hole.

Drilling Highlights from First Follow Up Hole PLN22-038:

PLN22-038 (line 00N)

12.5 m total composite mineralization >300 cps over a 13.0 m interval (between 239.0 m to 252.0 m), including 3.48 m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps over a 7.15 m interval (between 243.85 m and 250.7 m including 2.5 m of total off scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) over a 3.0 m interval (between 244.0 m and 247.0 m)

the hole is still in progress.



Table 1: Drill Hole Summary





Hole ID Target Collar * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Easting Northing Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Max CPS PLN22-036 A1 Conductor 588043 6410208 53 -60 <300 154.0 422 PLN22-037 A1 Conductor 588200 6410074 56 -51 <300 142.3 500 PLN22-038 A1 Conductor 587684 6410734 54 -57 239.00 239.50 0.50 310 214.3 In Progress 239.50 240.00 0.50 <300 240.00 240.50 0.50 310 240.50 241.00 0.50 790 241.00 241.50 0.50 1600 241.50 242.00 0.50 1700 242.00 242.50 0.50 1100 242.50 243.00 0.50 1900 243.00 243.50 0.50 1700 243.50 243.85 0.35 5200 243.85 244.00 0.15 10100 244.00 244.50 0.50 >65535 244.50 244.80 0.30 36600 244.80 245.00 0.20 7300 245.00 245.50 0.50 >65535 245.50 246.00 0.50 >65535 246.00 246.50 0.50 >65535 246.50 247.00 0.50 >65535 247.00 247.50 0.50 6500 247.50 247.60 0.10 7100 247.60 247.68 0.08 10400 247.68 248.00 0.32 7800 248.00 248.15 0.15 7800 248.15 248.30 0.15 15100 248.30 248.50 0.20 5100 248.50 249.00 0.50 2200 249.00 249.50 0.50 1400 249.50 250.00 0.50 6300 250.00 250.50 0.50 580 250.50 250.60 0.10 5600 250.60 250.70 0.10 12200 250.70 251.00 0.30 7500 251.00 251.50 0.50 1100 251.50 252.00 0.50 320

Drill hole PLN22-036, located 630 m SE of discovery hole, PLN22-035, targeted the A1 conductor. An 8.5 m intersection of a graphite and sulphide rich deformation zone (355.3 m to 363.8 m) corresponds to the electromagnetic response, but no mineralization (>300 cps) was noted. The hole was terminated at 422 m.

Drill hole PLN22-037 also targeted the A1 structure about 830 m south of discovery hole, PLN22-035. The hole was terminated at 500 m in fresh granite gneiss and no mineralization (>300) cps was noted.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"It is a great start to the follow-up step-out drilling, that the strongly mineralized structure has been intersected. Two additional drill holes are planned near the high-grade discovery in the current program to establish the orientation and geometry of the mineralization. The two diamond drills and sonic drill on the property will continue to work in the immediate vicinity of the discovery hole for the remainder of the PLN fall drill program."

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5 m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".





Patterson Lake North Fall 2022 Exploration Drill Update Map As Of 29Nov2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/146188_68c15d5fd4107826_002full.jpg

Note that there was a scale bar error in the Nov 21, 2022 Press Release where this map first appeared.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

