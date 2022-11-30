Osisko Development Reports Underground Sampling Results at Trixie, Tintic Project, Including: 4,757.42 g/t Au and 528.90 g/t Ag Over 1.22 m (138.76 oz/t Au and 15.43 oz/t Ag Over 4.00 ft.)

MONTREAL, Québec, Nov. 30, 2022 -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results from its ongoing underground exploration program at its 100%-owned Trixie test mine ("Trixie"), within the Company's wider Tintic Project ("Tintic"), located in the historic East Tintic Mining District in central Utah, U.S.A.



ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Assay highlights include 702 chip samples from 177 mine faces at Trixie. A length-weighted composite for each face Site ID is presented in Table 1 and individual higher-grade samples are also identified within the composites. Samples are collected in feet ("ft.") and assays are reported in grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag"). Conversions to metric and imperial measurements are rounded to two decimal places. Selected assay highlights include:

340.36 g/t Au and 69.94 g/t Ag over 2.19 meters ("m") (9.93 troy ounce per short ton ("oz/t") Au and 2.04 oz/t Ag over 7.20 ft.) including 1,017.01 g/t Au and 209.81 g/t Ag over 0.73 m (29.66 oz/t Au and 6.12 oz/t Ag over 2.40 ft.)

912.28 g/t Au and 5.17 g/t Ag over 2.53 m (26.61 oz/t Au and 0.15 oz/t Ag over 8.30 ft.)

4,186.46 g/t Au over 0.55 m (122.11 oz/t Au over 1.80 ft.)

5,197.77 g/t Au and 6,698.97 g/t Ag over 0.61 m (151.60 oz/t Au and 195.39 oz/t Ag over 2.00 ft.)

1,553.07 g/t Au and 1,224.91 g/t Ag over 1.52 m (45.30 oz/t Au and 35.73 oz/t Ag over 5.00 ft.)

2,873.05 g/t Au and 2,263.41 g/t Ag over 0.82 m (83.80 oz/t Au and 66.02 oz/t Ag over 2.70 ft.)

2,800.11 g/t Au and 315.99 g/t Ag over 2.07 m (81.67 oz/t Au and 9.22 oz/t Ag over 6.80 ft.) including 4,757.42 g/t Au and 528.9 g/t Ag over 1.22 m (138.76 oz/t Au and 15.43 oz/t Ag over 4.00 ft.)

683.53 g/t Au and 42.51 g/t Ag over 1.04 m (19.94 oz/t Au and 1.24 oz/t Ag over 3.40 ft.) including 1,769.33 g/t Au and 102.40 g/t Ag over 0.40 m (51.61 oz/t Au and 2.99 oz/t Ag over 1.30 ft.)

856.54 g/t Au and 608.09 g/t Ag over 0.94 m (24.98 oz/t Au and 17.74 oz/t Ag over 3.10 ft.) including 2,202.85 g/t Au and 1,559.99 g/t Ag over 0.37 m (64.25 oz/t Au and 45.50 oz/t Ag over 1.20 ft.)

482.30 g/t Au and 409.81 g/t Ag over 2.59 m (14.07 oz/t Au and 11.95 oz/t Ag over 8.50 ft.) including 1,277.05 g/t Au and 1,086.13 g/t Ag over 0.98 m (37.25 oz/t Au and 31.68 oz/t Ag over 3.20 ft.)

226.00 g/t Au and 83.40 g/t Ag over 2.50 m (6.59 oz/t Au and 2.43 oz/t Ag over 8.20 ft.) including 903.57 g/t Au and 323.83 g/t Ag over 0.61 m (26.35 oz/t Au and 9.45 oz/t Ag over 2.00 ft.)

193.24 g/t Au and 140.79 g/t Ag over 2.74 m (5.64 oz/t Au and 4.11 oz/t Ag over 9.00 ft.)

367.54 g/t Au and 141.38 g/t Ag over 3.54 m (10.72 oz/t Au and 4.12 oz/t Ag over 11.60 ft.)

2,352.18 g/t Au and 911.10 g/t Ag over 0.55 m (68.61 oz/t Au and 26.57 oz/t Ag over 1.80 ft.)

543.03 g/t Au and 1,005.97 g/t Ag over 2.56 m (15.84 oz/t Au and 29.34 oz/t Ag over 8.40 ft.) including 1,381.60 g/t Au and 2,546.06 g/t Ag over 1.01 m (40.30 oz/t Au and 74.26 oz/t Ag over 3.30 ft.)

386.04 g/t Au and 747.10 g/t Ag over 1.37 m (11.26 oz/t Au and 21.79 oz/t Ag over 4.50 ft.) including 848.82 g/t Au and 1,665.65 g/t Ag over 0.61 m (24.76 oz/t Au and 48.58 oz/t Ag over 2.00 ft.)



EXPLORATION SUMMARY:

Current underground test mining activities at Trixie are directed by the exploration sampling and drilling results.

Exploration and underground activities are focused around the 625 level at Trixie, over a strike length of 220 m (720 ft.) and a depth extent of 45 m (150 ft) (see Figures 2 and 3).

Approximately 20% of the main Trixie area has been explored to date and additional potential for high grade gold exists along strike, at depth down dip and down plunge and along fault zones known to be fluid pathways for gold mineralization (Figure 2).

High-grade gold results greater than 100 g/t are present throughout the entire sampled area, on all levels, including recent development (see Figure 3 long section and Figure 4 grade distribution).

Exploration cross cuts in the T4 intersect mineralized material up to 25 m (80 ft.) wide and continuous between levels. High-grade gold mineralization similar to that of T2 is also present in this zone (see Figure 5 cross section of T2 and T4 zones).



Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development, commented, "Tintic continues to deliver high grade sampling results as our exploration efforts expand the area of mineralization in and around Trixie. As we continue to drive development to reach deeper levels of the mine beyond the main 625 level towards the end of 2023, we are very excited to test exploration potential of target areas located adjacent to historic mine workings that have previously not been tested to date. In addition to Trixie, our greater understanding of the controls on the various styles of precious and base metal mineralization opens up years of potential exploration growth and excitement for our shareholders."

Next Steps

Approximately 7,315 m (24,000 ft.) of surface reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 1,274 m (4,180 ft.)1,898 ft. of underground diamond ("DD") drilling has been completed to November 15, 2022, which, together with the continuous face and back sampling results, will support the completion of an initial mineral resource estimate expected in the first quarter of 2023 (the "Trixie MRE"). The Trixie MRE is expected to encompass the T2, T4 and 75-85 mineral zones only, representing a small footprint adjacent to the 625 underground level, to support near-term underground activities. The Company continues to be impacted by industry-wide delays in assay turnaround time due to bottlenecks in the processing ability of assay labs. As a result, assay results remain pending for a portion of the RC and DD drilling noted above.

The Company's primary focus remains on the completion of the Trixie portal and decline, which is approximately 30% complete to date and is expected to be completed to the 625 underground level by the second quarter of 2023. Once fully complete, the decline will significantly improve access to the underground workings, expand potential underground exploration target areas and provide sufficient flexibility to complete additional programs targeting mineral resource growth beyond the 625 underground level. The Company expects to provide an update on its 2023 exploration program plans in the first quarter of 2023.

About Trixie

The Trixie test mine is one of several gold and base metal targets within the larger Tintic Project consisting of 17,000 acres of patented mining claims and mineral leases within the historic East Tintic Mining District of Central Utah, USA. The T2 and T4 structures at Trixie show multi-ounce gold grades associated with high sulphidation epithermal mineralization, structurally controlled and hosted within quartzites. High grade mineralized material from the T2 and T4 structures is currently being processed via vat leaching on site. The T2 structure is approximately 0.3 m to 2.4 m (1 to 8 ft.) wide and mineralization consists of native Au, and rare Au-Ag - rich telluride minerals with quartz. The T4 is a mineralized stockwork zone ranging from approximately 3 m to 25 m (10 to 80 ft.) and located in the hanging wall of the T2 and is comprised of Au-Ag rich mineralization in host rock quartzite with quartz-barite-sulphosalt stockwork veining. Mineralization currently defined over 220 m (720 ft.) in strike and reports consistent multi-ounce gold grades along the entire strike length.

Face Sampling Methodology

As most structures at Trixie are steeply dipping to the east or west, current sampling procedures are designed to sample the structure. Chip samples are collected and do not exceed 1.0 m (3 ft.) in length. The face is washed for safety, and for better identification of mineralization, alteration and structures. The hanging wall and footwall of the structures are marked up on the face and back, samples intervals are marked up and follow lithological contacts.

For further information on the Tintic Project, please refer to the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Tintic Project, East Tintic Mining District, Utah County, Utah, USA", dated June 10, 2022 (with an effective date of June 7, 2022) and prepared for the Company by Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, QP, C.P.G. (the "Tintic Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Tintic Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4616d15a-84a5-45aa-bcab-624da80d969b

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce4bed63-1665-4242-882d-9bb696df81e3

Figure 3 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1142b9e0-03cc-4afc-adde-9d3c7d47a382

Figure 4 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8897be24-d90f-406b-ad7c-9ce4081d1b4f

Figure 5 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edd03e24-6b75-4d04-a764-f2eb31294447



Table 1: 2022 Length Weighted Assay Composites at Trixie

METRIC IMPERIAL Site ID Depth

from

(m) Depth

to (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Depth

from

(ft.) Depth

to (ft.) Length

(ft.) Au

(oz/t) Ag

(oz/t) CH1000 0.00 1.37 1.37 32.10 45.11 0.00 4.50 4.50 0.94 1.32 CH1000 Including 0.00 0.52 0.52 51.97 85.74 0.00 1.70 1.70 1.52 2.50 CH1000 and 0.52 0.76 0.24 49.06 50.22 1.70 2.50 0.80 1.43 1.46 CH1001 0.00 1.83 1.83 1.12 9.09 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.03 0.27 CH1002 0.00 1.68 1.68 1.73 1.82 0.00 5.50 5.50 0.05 0.05 CH1002 Including 1.04 1.25 0.21 5.34 14.25 3.40 4.10 0.70 0.16 0.42 CH1003 0.00 0.91 0.91 6.45 6.96 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.19 0.20 CH1004 0.00 0.91 0.91 7.84 29.72 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.23 0.87 CH1004 Including 0.30 0.43 0.12 37.61 138.43 1.00 1.40 0.40 1.10 4.04 CH1005 0.00 1.98 1.98 22.57 18.93 0.00 6.50 6.50 0.66 0.55 CH1005 Including 1.37 1.98 0.61 73.19 55.64 4.50 6.50 2.00 2.13 1.62 CH1006 0.00 1.37 1.37 386.04 747.10 0.00 4.50 4.50 11.26 21.79 CH1006 Including 0.76 1.37 0.61 848.82 1,665.65 2.50 4.50 2.00 24.76 48.58 CH1007 0.00 2.56 2.56 543.03 1,005.97 0.00 8.40 8.40 15.84 29.34 CH1007 Including 1.55 2.56 1.01 1,381.60 2,546.06 5.10 8.40 3.30 40.30 74.26 CH1008 0.00 0.91 0.91 0.59 5.12 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.02 0.15 CH1009 0.00 2.74 2.74 57.47 107.82 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.68 3.14 CH1009 Including 2.29 2.74 0.46 340.76 625.85 7.50 9.00 1.50 9.94 18.25 CH1010 0.00 1.22 1.22 0.02 13.76 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.00 0.40 CH1011 0.00 3.54 3.54 367.54 141.38 0.00 11.60 11.60 10.72 4.12 CH1011 Including 1.77 2.32 0.55 2,352.18 911.10 5.80 7.60 1.80 68.61 26.57 CH1012 0.00 1.28 1.28 0.49 16.35 0.00 4.20 4.20 0.01 0.48 CH1013 0.00 1.46 1.46 69.57 155.41 0.00 4.80 4.80 2.03 4.53 CH1013 Including 0.70 0.85 0.15 649.74 1,491.10 2.30 2.80 0.50 18.95 43.49 CH1014 0.00 1.16 1.16 26.01 215.62 0.00 3.80 3.80 0.76 6.29 CH1014 Including 0.67 0.94 0.27 106.96 900.34 2.20 3.10 0.90 3.12 26.26 CH1015 0.00 1.83 1.83 13.86 33.24 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.40 0.97 CH1015 Including 1.01 1.31 0.30 57.35 156.02 3.30 4.30 1.00 1.67 4.55 CH1016 0.00 1.52 1.52 5.18 15.64 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.15 0.46 CH1016 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 24.17 51.32 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.70 1.50 CH1017 0.00 1.52 1.52 63.28 106.11 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.85 3.09 CH1017 Including 0.00 0.40 0.40 240.49 391.64 0.00 1.30 1.30 7.01 11.42 CH1018 0.00 1.89 1.89 2.22 15.17 0.00 6.20 6.20 0.06 0.44 CH1019 0.00 1.55 1.55 0.61 3.16 0.00 5.10 5.10 0.02 0.09 CH1020 0.00 1.22 1.22 6.05 4.44 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.18 0.13 CH1021 0.00 1.89 1.89 6.43 15.38 0.00 6.20 6.20 0.19 0.45 CH1021 Including 0.52 0.98 0.46 19.51 40.14 1.70 3.20 1.50 0.57 1.17 CH1022 0.00 1.83 1.83 6.10 5.07 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.18 0.15 CH1022 Including 0.46 0.76 0.30 31.73 29.27 1.50 2.50 1.00 0.93 0.85 CH1023 0.00 1.83 1.83 25.38 40.99 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.74 1.20 CH1023 Including 0.30 1.07 0.76 59.89 67.36 1.00 3.50 2.50 1.75 1.96 CH1025 0.00 2.13 2.13 0.01 0.93 0.00 7.00 7.00 0.00 0.03 CH1026 0.00 2.26 2.26 2.84 12.21 0.00 7.40 7.40 0.08 0.36 CH1026 Including 0.82 1.43 0.61 9.88 18.31 2.70 4.70 2.00 0.29 0.53 CH1027 0.00 3.05 3.05 8.88 48.20 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.26 1.41 CH1027 Including 1.22 1.83 0.61 41.04 174.36 4.00 6.00 2.00 1.20 5.09 CH1028 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.78 22.15 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.02 0.65 CH1029 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.01 6.13 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.18 CH1030 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.13 2.68 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.00 0.08 CH1031 0.00 2.47 2.47 1.17 3.27 0.00 8.10 8.10 0.03 0.10 CH1031 Including 1.83 2.04 0.21 7.99 15.28 6.00 6.70 0.70 0.23 0.45 CH1033 0.00 2.77 2.77 0.32 0.01 0.00 9.10 9.10 0.01 0.00 CH1034 0.00 1.68 1.68 0.48 3.79 0.00 5.50 5.50 0.01 0.11 CH1035 0.00 2.44 2.44 7.43 32.98 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.22 0.96 CH1035 Including 0.00 0.91 0.91 19.30 70.52 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.56 2.06 CH1037 0.00 2.13 2.13 0.10 5.06 0.00 7.00 7.00 0.00 0.15 CH1038 0.00 2.13 2.13 4.34 17.28 0.00 7.00 7.00 0.13 0.50 CH1038 Including 0.00 0.76 0.76 10.90 34.69 0.00 2.50 2.50 0.32 1.01 CH1049 0.00 1.83 1.83 3.99 16.57 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.12 0.48 CH1049 Including 0.61 1.22 0.61 10.76 43.85 2.00 4.00 2.00 0.31 1.28 CH1050 0.00 3.66 3.66 0.17 1.30 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.04 CH1051 0.00 1.83 1.83 1.57 5.33 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.05 0.16 CH1052 0.00 4.88 4.88 0.66 6.07 0.00 16.00 16.00 0.02 0.18 CH1053 0.00 1.89 1.89 0.14 3.07 0.00 6.20 6.20 0.00 0.09 CH1055 0.00 1.98 1.98 1.25 1.23 0.00 6.50 6.50 0.04 0.04 CH1056 0.00 2.29 2.29 3.37 4.93 0.00 7.50 7.50 0.10 0.14 CH1056 Including 1.65 1.83 0.18 38.45 53.84 5.40 6.00 0.60 1.12 1.57 CH1057 0.00 2.32 2.32 1.70 1.29 0.00 7.60 7.60 0.05 0.04 CH1057 Including 1.55 1.71 0.15 18.75 18.14 5.10 5.60 0.50 0.55 0.53 CH1058 0.00 2.16 2.16 9.84 46.03 0.00 7.10 7.10 0.29 1.34 CH1058 Including 1.25 2.16 0.91 15.76 50.77 4.10 7.10 3.00 0.46 1.48 CH1059 0.00 3.96 3.96 7.52 5.96 0.00 13.00 13.00 0.22 0.17 CH1059 Including 0.00 0.91 0.91 17.35 0.01 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.51 0.00 CH1059 and 3.05 3.35 0.30 15.47 34.24 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.45 1.00 CH1060 0.00 2.19 2.19 143.28 122.94 0.00 7.20 7.20 4.18 3.59 CH1060 Including 0.91 1.16 0.24 1,277.05 1,086.13 3.00 3.80 0.80 37.25 31.68 CH1061 0.00 1.65 1.65 3.38 35.42 0.00 5.40 5.40 0.10 1.03 CH1062 0.00 1.71 1.71 0.50 0.39 0.00 5.60 5.60 0.01 0.01 CH1063 0.00 2.29 2.29 1.02 16.49 0.00 7.50 7.50 0.03 0.48 CH1064 0.00 2.74 2.74 0.36 4.06 0.00 9.00 9.00 0.01 0.12 CH1065 0.00 2.80 2.80 0.08 2.86 0.00 9.20 9.20 0.00 0.08 CH1066 0.00 2.74 2.74 193.24 140.79 0.00 9.00 9.00 5.64 4.11 CH1066 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 1,075.52 389.75 0.00 1.00 1.00 31.37 11.37 CH1066 and 0.30 1.22 0.91 123.17 226.98 1.00 4.00 3.00 3.59 6.62 CH1066 and 1.22 1.83 0.61 146.18 98.22 4.00 6.00 2.00 4.26 2.86 CH1068 0.00 2.74 2.74 51.44 55.27 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.50 1.61 CH1068 Including 0.61 0.91 0.30 318.19 254.34 2.00 3.00 1.00 9.28 7.42 CH1068 and 0.91 1.52 0.61 66.59 121.15 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.94 3.53 CH1069 0.00 2.50 2.50 226.00 83.40 0.00 8.20 8.20 6.59 2.43 CH1069 Including 0.76 1.37 0.61 19.02 14.46 2.50 4.50 2.00 0.55 0.42 CH1069 and 1.37 1.98 0.61 903.57 323.83 4.50 6.50 2.00 26.35 9.45 CH1070 0.00 2.19 2.19 1.51 3.81 0.00 7.20 7.20 0.04 0.11 CH1071 0.00 7.62 7.62 1.43 15.30 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.04 0.45 CH1071 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 7.10 18.07 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.21 0.53 CH1071 and 2.47 2.90 0.43 11.93 145.44 8.10 9.50 1.40 0.35 4.24 CH1072 0.00 2.10 2.10 221.27 17.90 0.00 6.90 6.90 6.45 0.52 CH1072 Including 1.43 2.10 0.67 693.59 56.12 4.70 6.90 2.20 20.23 1.64 CH1073 0.00 2.04 2.04 3.78 7.58 0.00 6.70 6.70 0.11 0.22 CH1073 Including 0.55 1.16 0.61 9.29 21.87 1.80 3.80 2.00 0.27 0.64 CH1074 0.00 1.58 1.58 1.94 5.09 0.00 5.20 5.20 0.06 0.15 CH1075 0.00 8.08 8.08 16.99 109.40 0.00 26.50 26.50 0.50 3.19 CH1075 Including 1.68 2.44 0.76 116.46 800.93 5.50 8.00 2.50 3.40 23.36 CH1075 and 3.20 4.11 0.91 38.20 143.55 10.50 13.50 3.00 1.11 4.19 CH1076 0.00 2.59 2.59 482.30 409.81 0.00 8.50 8.50 14.07 11.95 CH1076 Including 0.91 1.89 0.98 1,277.05 1,086.13 3.00 6.20 3.20 37.25 31.68 CH1077 0.00 2.56 2.56 2.47 37.70 0.00 8.40 8.40 0.07 1.10 CH1078 0.00 2.07 2.07 0.34 14.69 0.00 6.80 6.80 0.01 0.43 CH1079 0.00 2.16 2.16 1.51 3.33 0.00 7.10 7.10 0.04 0.10 CH1080 0.00 2.29 2.29 29.58 36.73 0.00 7.50 7.50 0.86 1.07 CH1080 Including 1.07 1.37 0.30 215.60 275.45 3.50 4.50 1.00 6.29 8.03 CH1081 0.00 2.38 2.38 17.76 32.77 0.00 7.80 7.80 0.52 0.96 CH1081 Including 1.01 1.46 0.46 92.32 168.98 3.30 4.80 1.50 2.69 4.93 CH1082 0.00 1.22 1.22 9.91 84.97 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.29 2.48 CH1082 Including 0.61 1.22 0.61 16.07 125.47 2.00 4.00 2.00 0.47 3.66 CH1083 0.00 1.62 1.62 45.82 343.99 0.00 5.30 5.30 1.34 10.03 CH1083 Including 0.00 1.01 1.01 68.63 519.95 0.00 3.30 3.30 2.00 15.17 CH1084 0.00 3.66 3.66 0.01 0.35 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.01 CH1085 0.00 3.66 3.66 0.01 0.89 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.03 CH1086 0.00 1.74 1.74 18.45 84.66 0.00 5.70 5.70 0.54 2.47 CH1086 Including 0.91 1.52 0.61 37.40 223.48 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.09 6.52 CH1086 and 1.52 1.74 0.21 36.61 28.04 5.00 5.70 0.70 1.07 0.82 CH1087 0.00 11.98 11.98 20.87 106.92 0.00 39.30 39.30 0.61 3.12 CH1087 Including 3.35 4.27 0.91 15.16 49.97 11.00 14.00 3.00 0.44 1.46 CH1087 and 4.27 4.88 0.61 164.62 436.58 14.00 16.00 2.00 4.80 12.73 CH1087 and 4.88 5.79 0.91 22.15 0.01 16.00 19.00 3.00 0.65 0.00 CH1087 and 5.79 6.25 0.46 12.77 79.06 19.00 20.50 1.50 0.37 2.31 CH1087 and 6.55 6.77 0.21 15.39 178.95 21.50 22.20 0.70 0.45 5.22 CH1087 and 6.77 7.32 0.55 17.72 727.90 22.20 24.00 1.80 0.52 21.23 CH1087 and 7.32 7.77 0.46 31.19 95.21 24.00 25.50 1.50 0.91 2.78 CH1087 and 8.93 9.45 0.52 18.17 100.55 29.30 31.00 1.70 0.53 2.93 CH1087 and 9.45 10.12 0.67 61.46 226.71 31.00 33.20 2.20 1.79 6.61 CH1087 and 10.12 10.97 0.85 10.17 26.40 33.20 36.00 2.80 0.30 0.77 CH1087 and 10.97 11.98 1.01 12.27 143.02 36.00 39.30 3.30 0.36 4.17 CH1088 0.00 11.06 11.06 16.63 74.01 0.00 36.30 36.30 0.49 2.16 CH1088 Including 2.74 3.66 0.91 71.07 203.19 9.00 12.00 3.00 2.07 5.93 CH1088 and 3.66 4.57 0.91 35.72 82.23 12.00 15.00 3.00 1.04 2.40 CH1088 and 4.57 5.18 0.61 54.08 136.74 15.00 17.00 2.00 1.58 3.99 CH1088 and 5.18 5.79 0.61 20.01 39.38 17.00 19.00 2.00 0.58 1.15 CH1088 and 6.40 7.01 0.61 17.73 97.78 21.00 23.00 2.00 0.52 2.85 CH1088 and 7.01 7.62 0.61 11.26 105.58 23.00 25.00 2.00 0.33 3.08 CH1088 and 7.62 8.23 0.61 17.73 126.12 25.00 27.00 2.00 0.52 3.68 CH1089 0.00 2.10 2.10 25.27 36.38 0.00 6.90 6.90 0.74 1.06 CH1089 Including 0.00 0.82 0.82 62.82 66.14 0.00 2.70 2.70 1.83 1.93 CH1091 0.00 2.44 2.44 4.89 0.24 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.14 0.01 CH1091 Including 1.77 2.44 0.67 17.27 0.01 5.80 8.00 2.20 0.50 0.00 CH1092 0.00 1.52 1.52 4.70 96.19 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.14 2.81 CH1092 Including 1.22 1.52 0.30 6.31 414.06 4.00 5.00 1.00 0.18 12.08 CH1093 0.00 13.81 13.81 2.34 10.48 0.00 45.30 45.30 0.07 0.31 CH1093 Including 11.22 12.28 1.07 15.43 5.28 36.80 40.30 3.50 0.45 0.15 CH1094 0.00 14.02 14.02 10.13 12.82 0.00 46.00 46.00 0.30 0.37 CH1094 Including 1.80 2.19 0.40 254.89 59.86 5.90 7.20 1.30 7.43 1.75 CH1094 and 7.62 7.86 0.24 8.64 34.80 25.00 25.80 0.80 0.25 1.01 CH1094 and 10.58 11.49 0.91 21.39 42.63 34.70 37.70 3.00 0.62 1.24 CH1095 0.00 3.66 3.66 0.01 13.20 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.39 CH1096 0.00 3.66 3.66 0.01 2.34 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.00 0.07 CH1097 0.00 5.58 5.58 0.49 6.99 0.00 18.30 18.30 0.01 0.20 CH1098 0.00 4.60 4.60 0.01 4.97 0.00 15.10 15.10 0.00 0.14 CH1099 0.00 4.39 4.39 0.26 31.56 0.00 14.40 14.40 0.01 0.92 CH1100 0.00 4.51 4.51 2.06 2.88 0.00 14.80 14.80 0.06 0.08 CH1100 Including 1.34 2.26 0.91 6.24 0.01 4.40 7.40 3.00 0.18 0.00 CH1100 and 2.26 3.11 0.85 3.39 0.01 7.40 10.20 2.80 0.10 0.00 CH1101 0.00 1.86 1.86 9.14 21.77 0.00 6.10 6.10 0.27 0.63 CH1101 Including 0.70 1.13 0.43 38.77 72.44 2.30 3.70 1.40 1.13 2.11 CH1102 0.00 0.94 0.94 856.54 608.09 0.00 3.10 3.10 24.98 17.74 CH1102 Including 0.40 0.76 0.37 2,202.85 1,559.99 1.30 2.50 1.20 64.25 45.50 CH1103 0.00 2.04 2.04 5.49 25.06 0.00 6.70 6.70 0.16 0.73 CH1103 Including 0.61 1.22 0.61 16.04 73.88 2.00 4.00 2.00 0.47 2.15 CH1104 0.00 0.98 0.98 10.11 3.67 0.00 3.20 3.20 0.29 0.11 CH1104 Including 0.00 0.43 0.43 14.18 7.02 0.00 1.40 1.40 0.41 0.20 CH1104 and 0.43 0.55 0.12 16.13 4.76 1.40 1.80 0.40 0.47 0.14 CH1105 0.00 1.04 1.04 683.53 42.51 0.00 3.40 3.40 19.94 1.24 CH1105 Including 0.24 0.64 0.40 1,769.33 102.40 0.80 2.10 1.30 51.61 2.99 CH1106 0.00 2.16 2.16 36.68 36.18 0.00 7.10 7.10 1.07 1.06 CH1106 Including 0.52 0.70 0.18 35.87 32.37 1.70 2.30 0.60 1.05 0.94 CH1106 and 1.04 1.31 0.27 262.63 207.06 3.40 4.30 0.90 7.66 6.04 CH1107 0.00 2.04 2.04 6.97 22.52 0.00 6.70 6.70 0.20 0.66 CH1107 Including 0.98 1.43 0.46 23.12 71.58 3.20 4.70 1.50 0.67 2.09 CH1108 0.00 0.91 0.91 49.18 39.95 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.43 1.17 CH1108 Including 0.00 0.40 0.40 26.49 31.49 0.00 1.30 1.30 0.77 0.92 CH1108 and 0.40 0.55 0.15 193.43 149.21 1.30 1.80 0.50 5.64 4.35 CH1108 and 0.55 0.91 0.37 13.66 3.59 1.80 3.00 1.20 0.40 0.10 CH1109 0.00 0.94 0.94 65.69 58.62 0.00 3.10 3.10 1.92 1.71 CH1109 Including 0.00 0.58 0.58 107.17 95.64 0.00 1.90 1.90 3.13 2.79 CH1110 0.00 2.07 2.07 2,800.11 315.99 0.00 6.80 6.80 81.67 9.22 CH1110 Including 0.00 1.22 1.22 4,757.42 528.90 0.00 4.00 4.00 138.76 15.43 CH1111 0.00 1.13 1.13 19.65 13.67 0.00 3.70 3.70 0.57 0.40 CH1111 Including 0.76 1.13 0.37 54.49 35.36 2.50 3.70 1.20 1.59 1.03 CH1112 0.00 1.25 1.25 0.76 6.00 0.00 4.10 4.10 0.02 0.17 CH1113 0.00 1.37 1.37 2.18 16.69 0.00 4.50 4.50 0.06 0.49 CH1114 0.00 1.52 1.52 1,553.07 1,224.91 0.00 5.00 5.00 45.30 35.73 CH1114 Including 0.00 0.82 0.82 2,873.05 2,263.41 0.00 2.70 2.70 83.80 66.02 CH1115 0.00 1.34 1.34 229.62 226.01 0.00 4.40 4.40 6.70 6.59 CH1115 Including 0.40 0.82 0.43 712.31 686.29 1.30 2.70 1.40 20.78 20.02 CH1116 0.00 1.25 1.25 358.06 219.60 0.00 4.10 4.10 10.44 6.41 CH1116 Including 0.00 0.34 0.34 1,324.67 810.38 0.00 1.10 1.10 38.64 23.64 CH1117 0.00 1.52 1.52 13.31 4.79 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.39 0.14 CH1117 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 21.26 7.17 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.62 0.21 CH1117 and 0.30 0.61 0.30 41.19 16.77 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.20 0.49 CH1118 0.00 1.40 1.40 13.20 21.92 0.00 4.60 4.60 0.38 0.64 CH1118 Including 0.91 1.07 0.15 105.38 144.88 3.00 3.50 0.50 3.07 4.23 CH1119 0.00 1.22 1.22 4.56 42.47 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.13 1.24 CH1124 0.00 1.71 1.71 4.98 19.11 0.00 5.60 5.60 0.15 0.56 CH1124 Including 1.40 1.71 0.30 21.70 106.99 4.60 5.60 1.00 0.63 3.12 CH1125 0.00 1.07 1.07 1.35 5.10 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.04 0.15 CH1125 Including 0.91 1.07 0.15 8.19 35.65 3.00 3.50 0.50 0.24 1.04 CH1126 0.00 1.25 1.25 0.80 7.87 0.00 4.10 4.10 0.02 0.23 CH1127 0.00 1.07 1.07 3.88 32.21 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.11 0.94 CH1128 0.00 0.91 0.91 1.04 5.51 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.03 0.16 CH1129 0.00 0.82 0.82 0.03 11.72 0.00 2.70 2.70 0.00 0.34 CH1130 0.00 1.04 1.04 0.19 3.10 0.00 3.40 3.40 0.01 0.09 CH1132 0.00 2.23 2.23 10.93 36.45 0.00 7.30 7.30 0.32 1.06 CH1132 Including 0.61 1.40 0.79 28.69 94.24 2.00 4.60 2.60 0.84 2.75 CH1134 0.00 2.74 2.74 22.49 57.63 0.00 9.00 9.00 0.66 1.68 CH1134 Including 0.00 0.21 0.21 111.82 178.46 0.00 0.70 0.70 3.26 5.21 CH1134 and 0.61 1.52 0.91 38.28 119.74 2.00 5.00 3.00 1.12 3.49 CH1135 0.00 0.91 0.91 0.01 1.53 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.00 0.04 CH1138 1.83 18.29 16.46 7.76 16.81 6.00 60.00 54.00 0.23 0.49 CH1138 Including 5.49 6.71 1.22 98.42 156.37 18.00 22.00 4.00 2.87 4.56 CH1139 2.13 18.29 16.15 0.06 2.89 7.00 60.00 53.00 0.00 0.08 CH1140 0.00 1.28 1.28 0.02 1.81 0.00 4.20 4.20 0.00 0.05 CH1141 0.00 2.23 2.23 0.01 3.86 0.00 7.30 7.30 0.00 0.11 CH1142 0.00 2.44 2.44 0.01 5.16 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.00 0.15 CH1143 0.00 1.34 1.34 0.01 0.01 0.00 4.40 4.40 0.00 0.00 CH1144 0.00 1.34 1.34 0.01 2.26 0.00 4.40 4.40 0.00 0.07 CH1145 0.00 2.44 2.44 0.01 7.56 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.00 0.22 CH1146 0.00 0.91 0.91 0.01 1.54 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.00 0.05 CH1147 0.00 0.91 0.91 0.21 1.41 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.01 0.04 CH1148 0.00 1.98 1.98 37.51 41.03 0.00 6.50 6.50 1.09 1.20 CH1148 Including 0.61 1.22 0.61 61.76 81.17 2.00 4.00 2.00 1.80 2.37 CH1148 and 1.22 1.98 0.76 46.09 38.03 4.00 6.50 2.50 1.34 1.11 CH1149 0.00 1.16 1.16 3.07 24.27 0.00 3.80 3.80 0.09 0.71 CH1149 Including 0.61 1.16 0.55 6.48 41.60 2.00 3.80 1.80 0.19 1.21 CH1150 0.00 2.90 2.90 39.15 81.93 0.00 9.50 9.50 1.14 2.39 CH1150 Including 1.68 2.29 0.61 183.65 254.25 5.50 7.50 2.00 5.36 7.42 CH1151 0.00 1.07 1.07 0.01 4.84 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.00 0.14 CH1152 0.00 2.35 2.35 22.48 40.81 0.00 7.70 7.70 0.66 1.19 CH1152 Including 1.22 1.77 0.55 94.58 174.56 4.00 5.80 1.80 2.76 5.09 CH1153 0.00 1.52 1.52 1.17 3.04 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.03 0.09 CH1156 0.00 0.91 0.91 0.38 9.36 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.01 0.27 CH1157 0.00 3.29 3.29 0.09 3.02 0.00 10.80 10.80 0.00 0.09 CH1158 0.00 2.47 2.47 0.62 4.63 0.00 8.10 8.10 0.02 0.13 CH1159 0.00 2.44 2.44 0.69 2.90 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.02 0.08 CH1160 0.00 1.89 1.89 7.54 19.23 0.00 6.20 6.20 0.22 0.56 CH1160 Including 0.43 0.85 0.43 32.50 9.53 1.40 2.80 1.40 0.95 0.28 CH1161 0.00 2.56 2.56 2.93 26.74 0.00 8.40 8.40 0.09 0.78 CH1161 Including 0.46 0.79 0.34 17.38 111.21 1.50 2.60 1.10 0.51 3.24 CH1162 0.00 0.91 0.91 90.75 217.64 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.65 6.35 CH1162 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 265.96 650.81 0.00 1.00 1.00 7.76 18.98 CH1163 0.00 0.61 0.61 5,197.77 6,698.97 0.00 2.00 2.00 151.60 195.39 CH1164 0.00 1.37 1.37 4.74 26.14 0.00 4.50 4.50 0.14 0.76 CH1164 Including 0.91 1.07 0.15 13.93 85.18 3.00 3.50 0.50 0.41 2.48 CH1164 and 1.07 1.37 0.30 12.00 37.00 3.50 4.50 1.00 0.35 1.08 CH1165 0.00 1.89 1.89 0.42 2.55 0.00 6.20 6.20 0.01 0.07 CH1168 0.00 1.22 1.22 0.23 6.03 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.01 0.18 CH1169 0.00 3.08 3.08 0.71 13.23 0.00 10.10 10.10 0.02 0.39 CH1169 Including 0.00 0.21 0.21 10.14 8.63 0.00 0.70 0.70 0.30 0.25 CH1170 0.00 3.35 3.35 4.20 3.39 0.00 11.00 11.00 0.12 0.10 CH1170 Including 0.91 1.22 0.30 39.13 37.21 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.14 1.09 CH1171 0.00 1.25 1.25 0.45 4.12 0.00 4.10 4.10 0.01 0.12 CH1172 0.00 2.99 2.99 12.62 3.21 0.00 9.80 9.80 0.37 0.09 CH1172 Including 0.00 0.24 0.24 154.47 35.00 0.00 0.80 0.80 4.51 1.02 CH1173 0.00 1.10 1.10 0.03 2.33 0.00 3.60 3.60 0.00 0.07 CH1174 0.00 3.14 3.14 14.04 22.83 0.00 10.30 10.30 0.41 0.67 CH1174 Including 0.91 1.58 0.67 18.95 28.54 3.00 5.20 2.20 0.55 0.83 CH1174 and 1.58 2.50 0.91 20.96 40.41 5.20 8.20 3.00 0.61 1.18 CH1174 and 2.50 3.14 0.64 19.03 21.71 8.20 10.30 2.10 0.56 0.63 CH1175 0.00 1.07 1.07 0.11 2.07 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.00 0.06 CH1176 0.00 2.29 2.29 145.85 30.04 0.00 7.50 7.50 4.25 0.88 CH1176 Including 0.37 0.85 0.49 681.89 51.72 1.20 2.80 1.60 19.89 1.51 CH1180 0.00 2.53 2.53 912.28 5.17 0.00 8.30 8.30 26.61 0.15 CH1180 Including 0.94 1.49 0.55 4,186.46 0.01 3.10 4.90 1.80 122.11 0.00 CH1181 0.00 1.40 1.40 1.65 18.34 0.00 4.60 4.60 0.05 0.53 CH1182 0.00 2.47 2.47 26.05 26.20 0.00 8.10 8.10 0.76 0.76 CH1182 Including 1.10 1.34 0.24 216.26 155.38 3.60 4.40 0.80 6.31 4.53 CH1183 0.00 2.01 2.01 11.62 10.43 0.00 6.60 6.60 0.34 0.30 CH1183 Including 1.22 1.71 0.49 25.71 24.10 4.00 5.60 1.60 0.75 0.70 CH1184 0.00 2.23 2.23 12.81 11.89 0.00 7.30 7.30 0.37 0.35 CH1184 Including 1.46 1.92 0.46 54.34 57.87 4.80 6.30 1.50 1.58 1.69 CH1185 0.00 2.04 2.04 19.47 22.31 0.00 6.70 6.70 0.57 0.65 CH1185 Including 0.61 1.37 0.76 17.83 32.71 2.00 4.50 2.50 0.52 0.95 CH1185 and 1.37 2.04 0.67 38.40 30.79 4.50 6.70 2.20 1.12 0.90 CH1186 0.00 2.44 2.44 25.21 13.30 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.74 0.39 CH1186 Including 0.61 1.22 0.61 16.18 9.70 2.00 4.00 2.00 0.47 0.28 CH1186 and 1.22 2.44 1.22 42.03 20.98 4.00 8.00 4.00 1.23 0.61 CH1187 0.00 2.19 2.19 340.36 69.94 0.00 7.20 7.20 9.93 2.04 CH1187 Including 0.30 1.04 0.73 1,017.01 209.81 1.00 3.40 2.40 29.66 6.12 CH1188 0.00 1.98 1.98 16.75 12.41 0.00 6.50 6.50 0.49 0.36 CH1188 Including 0.30 1.07 0.76 41.04 29.21 1.00 3.50 2.50 1.20 0.85 CH1189 0.00 2.01 2.01 20.14 19.63 0.00 6.60 6.60 0.59 0.57 CH1189 Including 0.00 1.04 1.04 39.08 34.49 0.00 3.40 3.40 1.14 1.01 CH1190 0.00 2.29 2.29 50.20 13.88 0.00 7.50 7.50 1.46 0.40 CH1190 Including 0.61 1.07 0.46 87.28 23.35 2.00 3.50 1.50 2.55 0.68 CH1190 and 1.07 2.29 1.22 61.40 16.94 3.50 7.50 4.00 1.79 0.49 CH1191 0.00 2.77 2.77 1.23 39.60 0.00 9.10 9.10 0.04 1.16 CH1191 Including 1.43 1.92 0.49 5.70 174.27 4.70 6.30 1.60 0.17 5.08 CH1192 0.00 3.78 3.78 0.21 25.26 0.00 12.40 12.40 0.01 0.74 CH1193 0.00 3.99 3.99 3.83 10.85 0.00 13.10 13.10 0.11 0.32 CH1193 Including 2.16 2.47 0.30 40.42 74.12 7.10 8.10 1.00 1.18 2.16 CH1194 0.00 2.04 2.04 87.23 67.27 0.00 6.70 6.70 2.54 1.96 CH1194 Including 0.00 0.61 0.61 147.84 97.22 0.00 2.00 2.00 4.31 2.84 CH1194 and 0.61 1.52 0.91 96.20 79.92 2.00 5.00 3.00 2.81 2.33 CH1195 0.00 2.07 2.07 0.37 55.17 0.00 6.80 6.80 0.01 1.61 CH1196 0.00 4.42 4.42 1.42 10.20 0.00 14.50 14.50 0.04 0.30 CH1196 Including 2.68 3.20 0.52 8.78 9.29 8.80 10.50 1.70 0.26 0.27 CH1197 0.00 4.24 4.24 0.33 15.04 0.00 13.90 13.90 0.01 0.44 CH1198 0.00 2.68 2.68 24.28 40.32 0.00 8.80 8.80 0.71 1.18 CH1198 Including 0.00 0.30 0.30 20.95 44.60 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.61 1.30 CH1198 and 0.91 1.77 0.85 68.14 108.33 3.00 5.80 2.80 1.99 3.16 CH1199 0.00 2.38 2.38 14.50 31.68 0.00 7.80 7.80 0.42 0.92 CH1199 Including 0.61 1.46 0.85 37.49 74.81 2.00 4.80 2.80 1.09 2.18 CH1200 0.00 2.59 2.59 10.15 4.66 0.00 8.50 8.50 0.30 0.14 CH1200 Including 0.76 1.68 0.91 26.43 13.20 2.50 5.50 3.00 0.77 0.38 CH1201 0.00 1.83 1.83 6.61 5.62 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.19 0.16 CH1201 Including 0.43 1.22 0.79 13.75 8.16 1.40 4.00 2.60 0.40 0.24 CH1202 0.00 1.83 1.83 88.88 119.20 0.00 6.00 6.00 2.59 3.48 CH1202 Including 0.91 1.83 0.91 176.69 38.88 3.00 6.00 3.00 5.15 1.13 CH1203 0.00 0.91 0.91 90.69 219.46 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.65 6.40 CH1203 Including 0.46 0.91 0.46 175.80 420.47 1.50 3.00 1.50 5.13 12.26 CH1204 0.00 3.08 3.08 21.21 91.58 0.00 10.10 10.10 0.62 2.67 CH1204 Including 2.41 3.08 0.67 305.45 554.44 7.90 10.10 2.20 8.91 16.17 CH1205 0.00 2.59 2.59 160.08 111.16 0.00 8.50 8.50 4.67 3.24 CH1205 Including 0.91 1.46 0.55 672.03 0.01 3.00 4.80 1.80 19.60 0.00 CH1205 and 1.46 1.83 0.37 91.09 444.60 4.80 6.00 1.20 2.66 12.97 CH1206 0.00 1.83 1.83 226.53 155.96 0.00 6.00 6.00 6.61 4.55 CH1206 Including 0.91 1.46 0.55 672.03 0.01 3.00 4.80 1.80 19.60 0.00 CH1206 and 1.46 1.83 0.37 91.09 444.60 4.80 6.00 1.20 2.66 12.97 CH1208 0.00 2.26 2.26 44.20 6.18 0.00 7.40 7.40 1.29 0.18 CH1208 Including 0.67 1.34 0.67 148.58 20.78 2.20 4.40 2.20 4.33 0.61



Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, and has been reviewed and approved by Maggie Layman, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance (QA) - Quality Control (QC)

True width determination is estimated to be approximately 0.3 m to 2.4 m (1 to 8 ft.) wide for the T2 structure and approximately 3 m to 25 m (10 to 80 ft.) for the T4 mineralized stockwork zone located in the hanging wall of the T2 structure. All underground face samples are collected by TCM geologists from each of the active mining faces, with samples transported by the geologists from Trixie to the on-site TCM laboratory located at the Burgin administrative complex. Underground samples are dried, crushed to <10 mm and a 250 g split is taken. The split is pulverized, and a 30 g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is completed to determine gold and silver grades, reported in oz/short ton and g/t.

The TCM Burgin laboratory is not a certified analytical laboratory, but the facility is managed by a qualified Laboratory Manager with annual auditing by technical staff. Inter-laboratory check assays using ALS Laboratory as a third-party independent analysis of samples is routinely carried out as part of ongoing Quality Assurance-Quality Control ("QA/QC") work. Certified OREAS QC standards and blanks are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

All drill core and exploration samples are dispatched to ALS Laboratory for offsite sample preparation and analysis. Samples are assigned a unique sample ID. All geological and sampling information is entered into Datamine Fusion database. Core is sawn in half and half are sampled. Certified standards and blanks inserted into all sample dispatches. Samples are collected by Old Dominion Transportation and dispatched to ALS Laboratory in Reno, NV. Sample submission forms accompany the samples, and digital copies emailed to ALS.

All sample preparation is completed by ALS, including crushing and pulverizing (Prep31) of samples. Analytical assays include gold and silver by fire assay of 50 g sample with AAS finish (Au-AA26), over limits by gravimetric analysis (Au-Grav22). Multi element analysis is by four acid digest (ME-MS61). The pulps are returned to Osisko Development and coarse rejects are disposed after 90 days. Assays are reported to Osisko Development, and then loaded into Datamine Fusion, QA/QC samples are checked, and assays merged with sample information for future reporting.

Cautionary Statements

The Company cautions that the decision to commence small-scale underground mining activities and batch vat leaching at the Trixie test mine has been made without the benefit of a feasibility study, or reported mineral resources or mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of material or the cost of such recovery. The Company cautions that historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will continue as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved. The failure to continue production may have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs may have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and potential profitability. In continuing current operations at Trixie after closing, the Company will not be basing its decision to continue such operations on a feasibility study, or reported mineral resources or mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The Company cautions that mining at Trixie could be suspended at any time.

The Company is subject to the reporting requirements of the applicable Canadian securities laws, and as a result reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in the Tintic Technical Report and this news release, in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements, which are governed by NI 43-101. As such, such information concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in the Tintic Technical Report and this news release, is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, U.S.A. and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its 100% ownership of the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Tintic Project, located in Utah, U.S.A.

