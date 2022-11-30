Northern Graphite Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Provides an Update on Operations

Ottawa, November 30, 2022 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPH) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022. The Company's Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods have been filed on SEDAR and are available under the Company's profile. Highlights for the third quarter include:

3,068 tonnes of graphite concentrate produced with a recovery of 89.3%

Concentrate purity averaged 96.9%, flake size distribution was 13.5% +50 mesh, 22.3% -50 by +80 mesh, 20.5% -80 by +150 mesh and 43.7% -150 mesh

Revenue of $4.5 million generated based on 2,184 tonnes sold at an average realized sales price per tonne of graphite concentrate sold of $2,053/tonne (USD$1,572/tonne) (1)

Cash costs $1,537 (USD$1,177) per tonne of graphite concentrate sold (1)

Income from mine operations of $0.8 million

An operating loss of $0.9 million was recorded which includes general & administrative expenses, project evaluation, acquisition and integration costs and a foreign exchange gain

A net loss of $4.8 million ($0.04 per share) was recorded which includes a non-cash, $3.1 million foreign exchange loss on financial instruments

Cash and equivalents of $4.7 million as at September 30, 2022 and current restricted cash of $9.1 million (out of which $7.6 million was released subsequent to September 30, 2022).

Working capital of $27.5 million as at September 30, 2022

Total assets of $106.5 million as at September 30, 2022

(1) The Company reports the non-IFRS financial measures of average realized sales price per tonne of graphite concentrate sold and cash cost per tonne of graphite concentrate sold to manage and evaluate its operating performance. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Performance Measures" below.

"LDI is operating according to plan, sales are successfully being increased in both North America and Europe and we are now focussed on developing more aggressive expansion strategies in both Quebec and Namibia," commented Hugues Jacquemin, CEO. "Numerous, active discussions are ongoing with potential strategic and offtake partners and various government agencies and we expect to comment on these developments in the new year."

Selected Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Stated in Thousands of CDN Dollars) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 4 483 - 8 176 - Cost of sales Production costs 3 342 - 5 590 - Royalty 15 - 30 - Depletion and depreciation 359 - 469 - Total cost of sales 3 716 - 6 089 - Income from mine operations 767 - 2 087 - Expenses General and administrative 1 779 284 3 410 751 Share-based compensation 80 16 1 324 840 Project evaluation, acquisition, and integration 365 458 2 056 732 Foreign exchange (gain) (556 ) - (616 ) - Total expenses 1 668 758 6 174 2 323 Operating loss (901 ) (758 ) (4 087 ) (2 323 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities (70 ) (7 ) 230 (479 ) Finance expense 656 2 1 742 5 Foreign exchange loss on financing instruments 3 057 3 375 Interest income (71 ) (6 ) (115 ) (15 ) Loss before taxes (4 473 ) (747 ) (9 319 ) (1 834 ) Current tax expense 282 535 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 68 (11 ) Net loss (4 823 ) (747 ) (9 843 ) (1 834 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 )

Lac des Iles Mine ("LDI")

The LDI mine operated normally during the third quarter with production of 3,068 tonnes of graphite concentrate. Mining costs were lower than in the second quarter due to a reduction in the stripping ratio. Processing costs increased due to a two week maintenance shutdown, a new labour contract and the effects of inflation, particularly on fuel prices.

Concentrate sales of 2,184 tonnes were achieved in the third quarter. The sales staff has been expanded, new markets/customers have been successfully accessed in North America and Europe and the Company expects sales to increase to close to 4,000 tonnes per quarter in 2023 based on existing orders. The Company intends to operate the LDI mine on an intermittent basis with an average yearly production rate of 15,000 tpy (capacity 25,000 tpy) in order to satisfy existing and future customer demand and to continue optimizing inventory levels, particularly high demand grades. This will extend LDI's mine life and bridge production without any adverse operational or commercial impacts through to the contemplated start up of supply from the Mousseau West quarry. With the start up of Mousseau West, the Company expects to operate the LDI plant at full capacity. Further expansions in the future are possible as the infrastructure at LDI, particularly a fully permitted tailings facility, will enable the Company to operate a central processing facility for other deposits in the area.

Namibia

The start up of operations in Namibia have been pushed back due to Covid related delays in the shipment of new grinding mills from China. Accordingly, the Company intends to slow down the retrofit of the Okanjande/Okorusu operation and not make any new commitments to better match capital requirements with cash flows from the drawdown in LDI's inventories, and to secure offtake agreements to ensure there are buyers for its production at start up. These delays present the opportunity to evaluate a potentially more sustainable and economically attractive development scenario for the Namibian operation. This involves installing the new mills in a plant which would be built at the Okanjande mine site. While this would further delay the startup of operations and require additional capital, it would eliminate ore transportation costs and result in much better project economics. It would also represent phase 1 of an ultimate plan to build 100,000-150,000 tonnes per annum of graphite production capacity adjacent to the Okanjande deposit to meet rapidly growing EV and battery demand.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at September 30, 2022 the Company held $4.7 million in cash and equivalents and held $9.1 million of current restricted cash (out of which $7.6 million was released subsequent to September 30, 2022), working capital of $27.5 million and long term debt was $15.3 million (senior secured loan). Working capital includes $18.4 million of inventory consisting of 6,648 tonnes of graphite concentrate and approximately 7,000 tonnes of recoverable graphite in the ore stockpiles. While inventories are recorded at cost, their market value is significantly higher and they represent a substantial source of future liquidity. Additional capital will be required to restart operations in Namibia and advance the Bissett Creek, Mousseau West and South Okak projects but the Company's capital investment programs are discretionary and flexible and will be managed to minimize the need to raise financing at current share prices.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

At the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on November 21, 2022, all resolutions were passed with substantial majorities including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, approvals of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan and Deferred Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan, and approval of certain loans to Company executives to acquire shares of the Company. Messrs. Hugues Jacquemin and Frank O'Brien-Bernini were welcomed as new members of the Board of Directors. Iain Scarr and Sethu Raman, who did not stand for re-election, were thanked for their long service to the Company and subsequently added to the Advisory Board.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo, the Executive Chair of Northern, is a "qualified person" as ‎‎defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎

