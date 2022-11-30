Co-Founder and Chief Technologist of AmmPower, Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 - Energy (2023) List

TORONTO, November 30, 2022 - (CSE:AMMP,OTCQB:AMMPF,FSE:601A) / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is excited to announce that the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Technologist, Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, has made the Forbes 30 Under 30: Energy List for 2023 (the "List"). The List, published by Forbes Magazine, is a selection of young, "low-carbon visionaries" who are "powering the future of energy and sustainability."

Dr. Zhang is a recognized expert in the ammonia field. At AmmPower, he manages the pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) and FEED for multiple green ammonia production projects. This includes the technological development of the "world's first decentralized and electrified ammonia production unit," the Independent Ammonia Production Machine (IAMM™).

The IAMM™ unit uses renewable electricity, air, and water to produce green ammonia that can serve as a hydrogen carrier, carbon-free fertilizer, fuel or nitriding chemicals in the semiconductor industry.

The flexible IAMM™ ammonia reactor has advanced thermal management, enabling the IAMM™ unit to have low capital costs, low maintenance requirements, a high efficiency, and a compact footprint. Thanks to Dr. Zhang, AmmPower is one of the few companies with patent-pending small-scale ammonia converter technology.

Dr. Zhang also leads AmmPower's research and development for ammonia cracking projects to generate green hydrogen and electricity. He is passionate about solving critical challenges regarding energy and sustainability by developing technologies that are lower cost, more efficient, and more scalable.

"We are extremely happy to see Zhenyu being recognized for his knowledge and contribution to the future of Green Energy. We are excited for him while at the same time feel privileged to have him on the AmmPower team," states Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower's CEO and Executive Chairman.

Dr. Zhang holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Central South University (China), an M.S. in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. His work, "Efficient Hydrogen and Ammonia Production via Process Intensification and Integration," at the Colorado School of Mines, received in total $2.5 million in funding (DE-AR0000785, DE-AR0001004) from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) at the Department of Energy (DOE).

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

