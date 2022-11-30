Engagement of Black Swan Solutions

November 30 - Vancouver, Canada - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX.V: EAU) is pleased to announce that Black Swan Solutions will be assisting in raising the Company's profile.

Black Swan Solutions Inc. is an investor outreach company from Vancouver, B.C. owned by Adam Emes and Dawson Ignatieff. This company and both individuals are arms length to the Company and its' Directors. Messrs. Emes and Ignatieff have no interest, directly or indirectly in Engineer Gold, and may acquire an interest in the future. Black Swan will be initiating outbound calls on behalf of Engineer Gold for a period of 30 days and may continue beyond the initial engagement. A fee of $3,500 is payable in cash. A finder's fee or stock options commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid or awarded if applicable.

Engineer Mines CEO Chris Huggins stated "Black Swan will work with us to focus on engaging with, and bringing a new audience to the Engineer Mine story."

About the Properties

Engineer Gold Mine: The Engineer Gold mine is a narrow vein past producing underground gold mine with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 41,000 t grading 19.0 g/t gold for 25,000 oz contained gold. The resource uses a cutoff grade of 5 g/t Au and assumes a 1m minimum mining width, which is similar to historical mining. It includes all material inside the mineralized shoots and is based on the payability (stope) limits. Within this resource is a higher-grade core of 14,000t grading 52.5 g/t gold (25 g/t gold Cut-Off) containing 23,600 oz contained gold. The resource grade was reconciled to a bulk tonnage sample which contained 175 tonnes at 23.9 g/t Au which is 16% higher than the resource grade of 20.6 g/t Au for the Engineer portion of the resource. This is considered acceptable for a nuggety gold deposit and exemplifies the potential conservatism of the 2018 resource. This resource estimate was initially calculated by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Ltd. in 2011 and re-stated in the 2018 NI 43-101 Technical Report. Note that this resource estimate predates the 2019 CIM Guidelines for NI 43-101 reporting. The Company has done no further work to confirm this historical resource and should not be relied upon.

Tag: The Tag area covers the 025 or Main zone, which contains an historical mineral resource estimate including 250,000 tonnes of Indicated material at average grades of 2.97 g/t Au and 12.09 g/t Ag, and an Inferred resource of 400,000 tonnes at average grades of 2.98 g/t Au and 9.91 g/t Ag. The resource estimate was calculated using the polygonal method with vertical section at 50m spacing, and grades composited over a minimum length of 2.0 meters. The Au was capped at a value of 4 g/t and Ag was capped at 25 g/t. Underground mining was assumed with all material having a minimum composited length of 2m, within the interpreted shapes and above the cutoff assumed to be amenable to underground mining. The cut-off grade used was 3.0 g/t gold equivalent, calculated with a silver to gold ratio of 59.927. This historical resource was published as an NI 43-101 report filed on SEDAR entitled "Technical Report on Resource Estimates for the Tag Property, Northern British Columbia", prepared for CZM Capital Corporation by Reddick Consulting Inc. and dated December 29, 2009. Note that this estimate predates the 2019 CIM Guidelines for NI 43-101 reporting. The Company has done no further work to confirm this historical resource and should not be relied upon.

Wann River: The Wann River area has seen grab samples from the Lum showing with up to 263 g/t Au and 1350 g/t Ag reported in 2010. Adjacent to the prolific Llewellyn fault, the Wann River project holds potential for significant further exploration and discovery.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

"Christopher Huggins"

Mr. Christopher Huggins

President

Contact Information:

Christopher Huggins: 604-968-4844

Email: chris@engineergoldmines.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

