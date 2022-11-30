Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Passing Of Founder, Board Member And Significant Shareholder, Mr. Gordon Dixon

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Nov. 30, 2022 - Tuktu Resources Ltd. ("Tuktu" or the "Company") (TSXV: TUK) is saddened to announce the passing of its founder, long time board member and significant shareholder, Mr. Gordon Dixon, K.C. Mr. Dixon has been with the Company since 1995 and was instrumental in the Company's recent recapitalization transaction that was completed earlier this year. Mr. Dixon's obituary can be found at: https://mhfh.com/tribute/details/38509/Gordon-Dixon/obituary.html#tribute-start.

"On behalf of the Company and our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest condolescences to Mr. Dixon's family and friends" said President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tim de Freitas. "Gord will be greatly missed among the Managment and Board, particularly with respect to his breadth of experience in mining and oil & gas".

