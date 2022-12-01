Blackrock Completes Drilling at Silver Cloud; All Assays Pending

Vancouver, December 1, 2022 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has completed a small exploration drill program on its 100% controlled Silver Cloud project located along the prolific Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada.

The Company completed three core holes totalling 1,447 metres (4,746 ft) in two target areas on the Silver Cloud project. Two core holes totalling 927 metres were completed adjacent to the Silver Cloud mine target and one core hole at Northwest Canyon.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock President and CEO, commented, "Our geologic team has been ruminating on Silver Cloud over the last couple of years in an effort to tie together previously encountered mineralization into unifying broader structures. Having successfully drilled blind and buried targets at Tonopah West over the past few years has helped us to understand the potential at Silver Cloud, providing new ideas to pursue. This knowledge, coupled with a thorough review of the technical data has led the Company to a brand new theory at the Silver Cloud mine and Northwest Canyon targets that we set out to test with this small strategic campaign. From a visual perspective, this surgically precise program looks to have been a technical success; however, assays will be the ultimate judge. We expect to receive these imminently."

At the Silver Cloud mine target, two core holes tested a postulated NNW structural corridor approximately 30 metres wide. In 2019, the Company completed three core holes in the target with SBC19-001 returning 3.928 g/t gold over 0.8 metres (see news release dated January 6, 2020). A compilation of all the drilling in the Silver Cloud mine area suggested a NNW structure was still plausible given the number of elevated gold intercepts from historic drilling and Blackrock's results.

SBC22-019 and SBC22-021 were targeted to intersect the structural zone and tested 170 metres of strike. SBC22-019 encountered zones of pyrite-cemented breccia from 357 to 360 metres down the hole. The mineralization in this zone is similar to that encountered in SBC19-001.

SBC22-021 was completed 170 metres to the SSE of SBC22-019. SBC22-021 encountered oxidized breccia and fault gouge with intermittent quartz veining from 165 to 174 metres (540 to 572 ft) down the hole. The alteration suggests the drillhole penetrated the intended NNW structure.

In Northwest Canyon, SBC22-020 was completed to a final depth of 464 metres (1,523 ft). The core hole targeted the projection of the NNW structure encountered in the Company's 2019 drilling (SBC19-002, 8.32 g/t gold over 1.52 metres), and Placer Dome's 2002 drillhole which returned 12.2 metres grading 5.61 g/t gold. SBC22-020 represents a 350 metre step out to the SSE along the interpreted structure.

SBC22-020 encountered quartz veins and stockwork from 307 to 309 metres (1,006 to 1,015 ft) down the drillhole. The veins contained pyrite and black sulfides. All assays are pending at this time.





Figure 1: 2022 drillhole location map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/146369_878e725dd439fa41_002full.jpg

Table 1: Location information for 2022 core hole program

Hole ID UTMNAD27

E UTMNAD27

N Elevation

(m) Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Inclination SBC22-019 531554 4544421 1615.1 462.5 273 78 SBC22-020 530149 4544148 1631.0 520.0 272 74 SBC22-021 531648 4544259 1556.3 464.2 268 73

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Silver Cloud, Tonopah North and Tonopah West projects are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

