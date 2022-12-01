Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Vancouver, December 1, 2022 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Rick Mazur, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased that Rebecca has taken on the leadership role at Forum to advance the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. Former VP, Exploration, Ken Wheatley will continue to focus his attention on the Company's exploration portfolio as Chief Geologist."

Dr. Hunter stated, "I am very excited to join the Forum exploration team with the goal of increasing company value through quality exploration work. My focus will be on the advancement of Forum's Thelon Project, which includes increasing the resources at the Tatiggaq and Qavvik deposits, as well as to progress Forum's Saskatchewan assets to a discovery stage."

Dr. Hunter has 15 years' experience as a uranium exploration geologist in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. She began her career as an exploration geologist for Cameco from 2005 to 2016 and later as an independent geological consultant from 2017 to 2019. At Cameco, Dr. Hunter led the Turqavik-Aberdeen exploration project, which discovered the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium deposits adjacent to Orano's (formally AREVA) Kiggavik Project in Nunavut. From 2015 to 2016, Dr. Hunter worked on the Dawn Lake project team advancing Cameco's exploration northeast of Cigar Lake. She completed her Ph.D. degree in 2021 at Laurentian University, which focused on the structural geology and uranium metallogenesis of the northeast Thelon Basin.

Prior to joining Forum Energy Metals, Dr. Hunter spent 3.5 years as a Senior Minerals Geologist with the British Columbia Geological Survey focusing on the stratigraphy and structure of VMS, epithermal, and Cu porphyry mineral deposit systems in the Golden Triangle, northwest British Columbia. Dr. Hunter is a Professional Geoscientist (P. Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Northwest Territories/Nunavut.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares exercisable on or before December 1, 2027 at a price of $0.13 per share.

Richard Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146378