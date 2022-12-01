Inventus Mining: Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") today announces a non-brokered private placement financing comprising the sale of up to 24,000,000 units ("Units"), to be sold at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share for $0.10 for a period of two years after the closing of the Offering. All securities issued in conjunction with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day after closing.

The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by Inventus, starting 6 months after the closing of the Offering, if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.20 over a consecutive 30-day period. If this occurs, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 10th trading day after the date of such press release.

The Offering of the Units is subject to the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Pardo Project and Sudbury 2.0 Project, reduce accounts payable, and for general corporate purposes.

Eligible Finders may receive a 6% cash commission, and 8% broker warrants. Each broker warrant will be exercisable into a Unit at a price of $0.10 per Unit for a period of one year.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears

Chairman and CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

Tel: (647) 408-1849

E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com

