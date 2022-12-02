Menü Artikel
Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Results Of Voting At Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

00:24 Uhr  |  CNW

? Sylvain Laroche appointed Chief Operating Officer -

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Val-d'Or.

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company, with the exception of Éric Alexandre. As previously announced in the press release dated November 18, 2022, Mr. Éric Alexandre withdrew his consent to act as a director. Consequently, four directors were elected at the Meeting. Detailed results of the election are set out below:

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF

VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Pierre Alexandre

19,351,317

1,904,733

91.04 %

8.96 %

Jean-Yves Laliberté

19,352,826

1,903,224

91.05 %

8.95 %

Pierre Rougeau

19,325,326

1,930,724

90.92 %

9.08 %

Nicole Veilleux

19,352,826

1,903,224

91.05 %

8.95 %

In addition, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company.

Separately, Orbit Garant is pleased to announce that Sylvain Laroche has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective today. Mr. Laroche has been part of the Orbit Garant team since 2006, most recently serving as Corporate Manager. He has more than 20 years' experience in operations management, business development, and administration and has played a key role in the Company's expansion. He previously served as the Company's Administrative Manager. From 1998 to 2006, he was Human Resources Manager and also Operations Manager for Groupe Boisvert. Mr. Laroche has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Université du Québec.

About Orbit Garant
Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 217 drill rigs and approximately 1,400 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.



Contact
Daniel Maheu, Chief Financial Officer, (819) 824-2707 ext. 124; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, (647) 496-7856
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H4KA
CA68556N1042
www.orbitgarant.com
