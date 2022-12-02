T2 Metals Begins Drilling at the Lida Copper - Silver Project, Nevada

Vancouver, December 2, 2022 - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Lida copper-silver project on the Walker Lane Belt in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

A diamond drill rig from Timberline Drilling Inc is now aligned on the first drill target (see Figure 1), testing the southern limb of the buried high chargeability IP anomaly. Top of the anomaly is interpreted to lie at around 250m vertical depth.

The Lida project is characterized by a broad area of high-grade copper oxide/carbonate mineralization typically exposed within historic workings, that is associated with three buried high chargeability IP anomalies (see press release dated 23/08/22). Geological setting and IP character suggests Lida has highest potential for skarn-style mineralization developed within the carbonate-rich Poleta Formation. There is no indication from exploration records or field observations that the three IP targets have been previously drill tested.

"Drilling at the Lida copper-silver project is underway, and we now get to reveal the source of the chargeability anomaly that we identified with IP geophysics during mid-2022. Lida sits within the central Walker Lane, Nevada, one of the United States best and busiest exploration addresses for gold, silver, copper and lithium," said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. "Shareholders will be kept up to date as the program progresses."

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

t2metals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

info@t2metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Figure 1: Timberline Drilling Inc at the Lida copper silver project, west central Nevada

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/146523_4882f76724763b94_002full.jpg

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146523