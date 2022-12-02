Signature Resources Announces TSXV Approval of Share Consolidation

Toronto, December 2, 2022 - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved a share consolidation of the outstanding capital of the Company (the "Consolidation") of the Company's common shares on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share.

The Consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on December 6, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number, which is 82670U308 (ISIN: CA82670U3082). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Exchange under its current symbol, "SGU".

The Company currently has 275,698,162 common shares issued and outstanding. As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 55,139,632 post-Consolidated common shares issued and outstanding.

