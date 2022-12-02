Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results & Notification of Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, December 2, 2022 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM/TSX-V:OMI), a South American-focused minerals explorer and developer, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 12:00 p.m. GMT today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the voting are set out below..

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 35,561,715 common shares of the 188,560,300 shares outstanding as at the record date of October 26th 2022, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 18.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS FOR AGAINST VOTES WITHELD VOTES FOR % to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members 35,258,494 5,000 0 99.9% to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 32,583,244 0 2,680,250 92.4% to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 35,239,056 0 24,438 99.9% to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 32,582,806 0 2,680,688 92.4% to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 35,239,494 0 24,000 99.9% to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration 35,487,715 0 74,000 99.8%

Investor Q&A Session

Orosur is pleased to announce that following the AGM on 2nd December 2022, Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Louis Castro, Chairman, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 5th December 2022 at 10.00am (UK Local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting (4th December) or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca , follow on twitter@orosur or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

JamesPope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V:OMI; AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina and has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

