Globex Option Partner Orford Advances Joutel Exploration

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 02, 2022 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has received the first-year anniversary option payment from Orford Mining Corp. (ORM-TSXV) consisting of $100,000 cash and, upon approval of the TSXV, Orford intends to issue 1,428,571 Orford Mining shares to Globex in regards to Orford's option of Globex's Eagle Northwest, Gagné and Valrennes claim packages totaling 191 claims (approx. 50 sq. km) in the Joutel Mining Camp (click to Globex's November 30, 2021 press release for option details).

Orford reports that they have completed a 718 line-km time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic survey over the entire property as well as a three-hole initial drill program on the "South Gold Zone". Orford have indicated that in January 2023 they will start a 2,000 metre, 10-hole drill program on the South Gold Zone and several regional targets.

Globex is very pleased with the pace and progress made by Orford and looks forward to the January drill program.

Globex has acquired a block of 18 claims, the Mistaouac NE Property, tying onto the on-strike extension of the Eagle Northwest claim block where Globex has identified several prospective drill targets.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

