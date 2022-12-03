Belmont Announces Resignation of Board Member

Vancouver, B.C. Canada, TheNewswire, December 2, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1) announces the resignation of Geoffrey Peretz as a member of the Board of Directors effective November 28, 2022.

Belmont and the Board are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing two independent directors to fill the two current vacancies.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include:

The Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder copper-gold projects situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia.

The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State.

The Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President/Chairman

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

