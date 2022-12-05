Commerce Resources Ships 100 g Sample of Mixed REC Concentrate - 21.9% NdPr - to Major Global Processor Located Outside of China

VANCOUVER, December 5, 2022 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to report that, further to its news release dated October 27, 2022, where it announced a successful scale-up of its process flowsheet to kilogram quantities of mixed rare earth carbonate ("mixed REC"), it has satisfied an additional third-party sample request.

A 100 g sample of mixed REC, with an NdPr oxide distribution of 21.9%, has been shipped to a major global processor of rare earth elements ("REEs") located outside of China. The sample meets typical market specifications and was produced as part of the Company's scale-up from gram quantities (see news releases dated March 23, May 12, July 15, and October 27, 2022) to larger kilogram quantities. The mixed REC sample, with a formula of REE 2 (CO 3 ) 3 (H 2 O) 8 as determined by XRD, contains approximately 52% REO, <0.1 ppm Th, and <0.1 ppm U.

The strong NdPr distributions that characterize these Ashram samples (21.6% to 24.2% NdPr) rank among the highest in the world for non-cerium depleted mixed REC concentrates and exceeds that of several major global producers. These samples were produced with the Company's conventional flowsheet developed at Hazen Research, CO, in which several process operations have been demonstrated at a continuous pilot-scale level (see news release dated October 27, 2022).

The Company is currently in the process of producing another ~1.5 kg of mixed REC concentrate to satisfy additional third-party requests. The additional kilogram quantity sample(s) is nearing the REC precipitation stage and is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2023, and will be delivered to the relevant parties immediately following.

In the rare earth industry, a mixed REC concentrate is typically viewed as the initial marketable product in the REE value chain. A mixed REC is readily saleable as it is the most common feedstock to REE solvent extraction facilities globally, which separate the individual REEs and allow for them to be individually refined into marketable products and disseminated throughout downstream value chains.

Figure 1: Marketable mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate - 21.9% NdPr

About the Ashram Deposit

The Ashram Deposit ranks as one of the largest REE (and fluorspar) deposits globally, consisting of a monazite dominated, single mineralized body outcropping at surface, and has a footprint approximately 700 m along strike, over 300 m across, and 600 m deep, remaining open in several directions. The deposit hosts a measured resource of 1.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.77% rare earth oxide (REO) and 3.8% F, an indicated resource of 27.7 Mt at 1.90% REO and 2.9% F, and an inferred resource of 219.8 Mt at 1.88% REO and 2.2% F, at a cut-off grade of 1.25% REO (Effective Date July 5th, 2012). Note, mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and 'Qualified Person' as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

