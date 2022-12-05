Rokmaster further expands mineralization to the NW at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2022 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") reports the final drill core assay results from the Summer 2022 drill program at the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

The primary objective of the Summer 2022 drill program was to test and expand the mineralized zones external to the boundaries defined by the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The bulk of the total 4,803 metres drilled were committed to expanding the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") and Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ") to the northwest at deeper levels. This drilling targeted mineralized zones, down-dip of selected 2021 drillholes completed to the northwest of the 832 Portal, adjacent to the 2021 MRE volumes at depth.

Substantial extensions of the RRMZ were achieved 900 m to the southeast and 3,075 m northwest by shallow drillholes which intersected the RRMZ mineralized structural zone, further increasing the potential on the Project which enjoys an ideal development location (Figure 1- Plan Map).

Drillholes RR22-103 to RR22-105 were collared 150 m to the northwest of drillholes RR22-99 to RR22-102a. These three drillholes targeted a favourable limestone-quartzite contact which hosts strong RRMZ massive sulphide mineralization in drillhole RR22-102a (8.84 g/t AuEq3 over 4.20 m; RKR news release dated Sept 26, 2022) and RR22-101 (6.73 g/t AuEq over 2.00 m; RKR news release dated Nov. 28, 2022). The RRMZ was intersected in each drillhole, with RR22-104 and RR22-105 encountering the RRMZ at this optimal contact as it moderately plunges to the northwest (Figure 2 - Long Section).

DDH From (m) To (m) Length

(m)1 AuEq3 g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone2 RR22-103 295.50 296.44 0.94 4.10 1.65 35.34 1.45 4.30 RRMZ



















RR22-104 360.80 363.65 2.85 2.69 1.11 25.72 0.72 2.90 RRMZ

368.10 368.70 0.60 3.24 2.47 36.00 0.95 0.03 RRFZ



















RR22-105 486.15 488.98 2.83 3.65 0.96 52.65 3.36 2.54 RRMZ including 488.20 488.98 0.78 12.62 3.13 185.00 11.87 8.93 RRMZ



Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals.

Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone, RRFZ: Revel Ridge Footwall Zone.

Footnote 3. AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353); RRYZ process recoveries of Au 91%, Ag 80%, Pb 74%, Zn 75%; RRYZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.011) + (Pb% x 0.325) + (Zn% x 0.372). RRFZ uses identical process recoveries as the RRMZ.



Drillholes RR22-107 to RR22-109 targeted the RRMZ below drillhole RR22-102a to test and expand the 2021 MRE to the northwest at deeper levels (Figure 2 - Long Section). Typical RRMZ structural and alteration features were successfully intersected in all three drillholes, with drillholes RR22-107 and RR22-109 hosting banded massive sulphide mineralization.

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 AuEq3 g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone2 RR22-107 329.30 330.35 1.05 5.58 4.52 31.00 0.77 1.18 RRMZ

353.60 354.20 0.60 4.72 2.56 38.00 1.43 3.43 RRFZ



















RR22-109 500.00 501.85 1.85 2.47 0.02 30.89 2.44 3.50 RRMZ

512.10 512.50 0.40 3.83 2.40 34.00 1.37 1.56 RRFZ

524.90 525.20 0.30 3.17 3.09 2.00 0.13 0.02 RRFZ

Drillhole RR22-106 was collared 3,075 m to the northwest of the drillholes RR22-103 to RR22-105 where a strong soil geochemistry anomaly and coincident geological mapping suggests the continuation of the RRMZ (Figure 1 - Plan Map). This target was tested in 2021 by drillholes RR21-67 and RR21-68, with the former returning anomalous assays including 0.70 g/t Au over 1.90 m within a zone of strong alteration proximal to a limestone-phyllite contact. Notably, this contact is precisely where the RRMZ is expected to occur when extrapolating the structural plane from the 2021 northwestern drillholes, all of which intersected the RRMZ ductile deformation structure and related alteration.

During this program, RR22-106 was completed as a shallow drillhole 250 m to the northwest of RR21-67 targeting a continuous and linear soil geochemical anomaly. In DDH RR22-106 a similar limestone-phyllite contact was encountered, with the footwall graphitic phyllite hosting an anomalous assay of 0.26 g/t Au over 3.00 m. Due to topography, this intersection of the RRMZ is at an elevation approximately 770 m vertically higher than the 830 level underground workings, which potentially affects the strength of the sulphide mineralization.

Drillhole RR22-106 represents a significant strike extension to the RRMZ, with the distance to the Zinc Creek drillholes to the southeast (see news release dated September 26, 2022) totalling 5,720 m. This drillhole, in concert with the 2021 drilling, opens a significant area of the RRMZ to explore, where deeper drilling may encounter more robust sulphide mineralization (Figure 3 - Long Section Detailed).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments "The drill programs completed at the Revel Ridge Project in 2022 pushed the limit of the RRMZ without reaching the end. This remarkable and unique orogenic gold-polymetallic system is persistent over 5.7 kilometres and still remains open along strike and at depth. It should be emphasized that the current MRE is built using an array of drillholes over a strike length of approximately 1.8 kilometres, or only 32 percent of the currently known strike length of the RRMZ.

The drilling of the northwestern extension, highlighted by drillholes RR22-102a, -101, and -104, exemplify that with broad drillhole spacing, new areas of strong RRMZ mineralization can be discovered. More drilling to find amenable lithological hosts, contacts, and permissive structural sites that strengthen the RRMZ is required to realize the true potential.

All drillhole data has been delivered to the engineering and resource estimation firms who are moving forward on the update to the PEA and updated resource estimate. The updated PEA will be incorporating the 2021 resource update (see below) in addition to the recent metallurgical break-through that demonstrably improves gold recoveries. Both the updated PEA and resource estimate are expected in early 2023."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2022 drill programs are designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

