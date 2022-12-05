York Harbour Metals Drills Massive Sulphides North and South of the Main Mine Zone in Newfoundland

Toronto, December 5, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has drilled copper and zinc-rich volcanogenic massive sulphides ('VMS') within the A Zone, approximately 100 metres to the north of the D and H Zones at the York Harbour project in western Newfoundland. Furthermore, diamond drill hole YH22-91, a step-out drill hole southeast of the Main Mine Zone, intersected stringer-style mineralization indicating a possible new and untested "Southern Zone" of mineralization.

The Company completed 42 NQ-size diamond drill core holes, totalling 8,075 metres during the Phase 4 drilling program from September 5 to November 17, 2022. The assay results for the first of three batches of drill core analyses are expected in early December. The Company has been compiling the visual drilling results in preparation for planning a drilling strategy for a fifth phase drilling program which is scheduled to commence January 2023. The visual results of the Phase 4 drilling program have been tabulated in accompanying Table 1 and the drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Highlights from Phase 4 Drilling Program

The drilling within the Main Zone (see H and D zones in Figure 1) continues to discover and delineate copper and zinc-rich VMS mineralization both between known zones of mineralization as well as also along strike and downdip of them. It is anticipated that, pending confirmation in the upcoming assay results, the recent drilling has added significantly to the volume of mineralization in this area (see Photograph 1).





Photograph 1: Massive VMS mineralization from DDH YH22-82 111.8 to 123.0 m in D Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/146744_b3216d4a1471db0b_002full.jpg





Figure 1: Plan View of Phase 4 Drill holes and Mineralized Zones in the Main Mine Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/146744_b3216d4a1471db0b_003full.jpg

DDH Intercept Intercept Interval VMS No. From (m) To (m) (m) Type YH22-069 245.25 248.00 2.75 MSCP/SMSP YH22-070 200.74 214.47 13.73 MSCP/MSSP YH22-071 77.56 81.15 3.59 MSCP/MSSP YH22-071 247.70 248.53 0.83 MSCP YH22-072 185.16 190.68 5.52 MSCP YH22-073 179.07 182.76 3.69 MSCP/MSSP YH22-073 189.83 196.34 6.51 MSCP/MSSP YH22-074 121.17 128.20 7.03 SMCP YH22-075 240.62 241.84 1.22 SMCP/SMSP YH22-076 112.34 128.18 15.84 MSCP/MSSP YH22-076 139.76 141.27 1.51 MSCP/MSSP YH22-077 54.00 57.00 3.00 SMSP YH22-078 110.63 118.67 8.04 MSCP/SMCP YH22-078 185.26 194.00 8.74 MSCP/SMCP YH22-079 139.50 148.95 9.45 SMCP YH22-080 70.09 70.93 0.84 MSCP/MSSP YH22-080 89.61 91.96 2.35 SMCP YH22-081 140.77 145.23 4.46 MSSP/SMCP YH22-082 111.78 123.02 11.24 MSCP/MSSP YH22-084 148.84 149.65 0.81 SMCP YH22-087 58.51 64.92 6.41 MSSP/SMSP YH22-089 130.55 131.30 0.75 SMSP YH22-091 103.80 112.60 8.80 SMCP/SMSP YH22-099 95.50 95.78 0.28 SMSP YH22-101 122.45 126.60 4.15 SMCP YH22-102 126.63 131.00 4.37 SMCP YH22-104 112.00 113.00 1.00 MSCP/MSSP YH22-105 119.85 129.22 9.37 MSCP/SMCP YH22-106 131.00 132.20 1.20 SMCP YH22-107 120.62 121.78 1.16 MSSP YH22-107 124.13 133.10 8.97 MSCP/MSSP YH22-108 125.62 126.00 0.38 SMCP MSCP Massive chalcopyrite MSSP Massive sphalerite SMCP Semi-massive chalcopyrite SMSP Semi-massive sphalerite

Table 1: Logged Mineralized Intercepts within Phase 4 Drill Holes

The A zone was the only zone within the property that was historically mined, and until Phase 4 only one recent drill hole had tested this zone due to the problems of intersecting the near-surface underground workings. During the Phase 4 drilling program the Company tested the A zone with 12 drill holes. A few drill holes intersected old workings and had to be abandoned but in the case of two holes, the holes were not stopped before intersecting 1.0 to over 9 metres of VMS mineralization (i.e. YH22-105 and -107). The results show the A Zone has both near-surface mineralization adjacent to the old mine workings and that the mineralization also extends both southerly along strike and beneath the historic mine workings.





Photograph 2: Massive VMS mineralization from DDH YH22-107 124.1 to 133.1 m in D Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/146744_b3216d4a1471db0b_004full.jpg

The Company extended the Phase 4 drilling south and east of the Main Mine zone to test an extensive induced polarization ('IP') chargeability anomaly interpreted from the preliminary geophysical survey results. Drill hole YH22-91 intersected 8.8 metres of intermittent semi-massive chalcopyrite and sphalerite mineralization indicating a possible new 'South Zone' of VMS mineralization in the vicinity and southwesterly, perhaps extending towards the Pinnacle geological and geochemical exploration target.

Bruce Durham, President & CEO, commented; "We are continuing to intersect massive and semi-massive copper-zinc VMS mineralization within the Main Zone that increases the potential to build mineral resources around the area explored historically. It is encouraging to see we are also defining the extent of the mineralization with new intercepts on the A Zone and elsewhere. Also, what is very exciting, is to see mineralization in a new area on the property where no one has drilled before. We are looking forward to expanding our drilling plans that will include testing the Induced Polarization ("IP") anomalies in the upcoming Phase 5 drilling campaign."

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Director of York Harbour, and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of Main Mine area as well as the potential for similar mineralization to occur in the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing areas. The Company is currently awaiting permits to access the 4 Level Adit which once approved, could provide access to over 1,700 metres of underground workings.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,



Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director



Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

